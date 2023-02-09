Submit Release
At CAGR of 20.57%, Online Entertainment Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 1,203.9 Billion by 2028 - IMARC Group

Online Entertainment Market driven by the rising technological advancements in smart devices that provide enhanced visual and listening experiences to users

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "Online Entertainment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global online entertainment market size reached US$ 367.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,203.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.57% during 2023-2028.

Online entertainment solutions allow users to access entertainment materials over the internet. They can be categorized into video streaming, video chat communication, music streaming, multi-player gaming, etc. These forms of online entertainment provide users with a greater selection of content. They even involve interactive entertainment functions, including social networking services, forums, graph management, geolocation ratings and reviews, etc. Online entertainment services are mostly free and low-priced. Consequently, they are extensively used by consumers across the globe.

Online Entertainment Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising technological advancements in smart devices that provide enhanced visual and listening experiences to users are among the key factors stimulating the online entertainment market. Moreover, the inflating popularity of on-demand content and OTT platforms is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread adoption of internet-enabled smart devices, including smart TVs, laptops, desktops, projectors, etc., is propelling the demand for online entertainment content, which is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the easy availability of internet service at affordable prices and the growing data tariffs are augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the emerging trend of digitization in the media and entertainment sector is catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the increasing number of application downloads is also bolstering the market growth. In line with this, extensive expenditure capacities of individuals on digital advertisements and continuous investments in R&D activities conducted by key market players are anticipated to fuel the online entertainment market over the forecasted period.

Online Entertainment Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)
• Charter Communications Inc.
• Comcast Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
• King.com Limited (Activision Blizzard Inc.)
• Meta Platforms Inc.
• Netflix Inc.
• Rakuten Group Inc.
• Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. (Sony Corporation)
• Spotify AB
• The Walt Disney Company and Ubisoft Entertainment SA.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Form:

• Video
• Audio
• Games
• Internet Radio
• Others

Breakup by Revenue Model:

• Subscription
• Advertisement
• Sponsorship
• Others

Breakup by Device:

• Smartphones
• Smart Tvs, Projectors and Monitors
• Laptop, Desktop and Tablets
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

