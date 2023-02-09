Metal Casting Market Share, Size (US$ 236.7 Billion), Analysis, Industry Growth Report, Forecast 2023-2028
The global metal casting market size reached US$ 151.6 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 236.7 Billion by 2028, growth rate (CAGR) 7.4% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Growth Analysis Report 2023-2028:
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metal Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global metal casting market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global metal casting market size reached US$ 151.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 236.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028.
Metal casting is a process that involves pouring molten metal into a geometric-shaped hollow container to form a solidified molded part. It involves the utilization of distinct metals, including grey iron, ductile iron, aluminum, stainless steel, magnesium, zinc, and copper alloy. It produces objects with complex shapes and is cheaper than other manufacturing processes for producing medium to large quantities of castings. It offers numerous advantages, such as aids in improving energy efficiency, enhancing environmental quality, lowering production costs, and creating innovative new cast products. As a result, it is employed in a wide range of applications, including pipes and fittings, mining and oilfield machinery, internal combustion engines, railroads, valves, and farm equipment, which depend heavily on casting to create uniform products.
Global Metal Casting Market Trends:
The growing demand for metal casting products across various end-use industries primarily drives the global market. Moreover, the rising sales of electric and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) are further catalyzing the global demand for metal casting. Besides, numerous leading players are focussing on extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop lost foam casting and computer-based visualization tools to create alternative means for molding is providing a boost to the demand.
The market is further driven by the growing number of stringent regulations and mandates regarding emissions and fuel efficiency by the governments. Furthermore, the rising demand for metal casting in the development of buildings on account of its lightweight qualities and aesthetic appeal is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as continuous technological advancements, and rapid industrialization, are also influencing the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• NEMAK SAB de CV
• GF Casting Solutions AG
• Dynacast Ltd.
• Ryobi Limited
• Rheinmetall Automotive AG
• Endurance Technologies Limited
• Ahresty Corporation
• Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.)
• Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC
• MINO Industry USA, Inc.
• Thyssenkrupp AG
• Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Process:
• Gravity Casting
• High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)
• Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)
• Sand Casting
Breakup by Material Type:
• Aluminum
• Cast Iron
• Magnesium
• Zinc
• Others
Breakup by Components:
• Alloy Wheel
• Battery Housing
• Clutch Casing
• Cross Car Beam
• Crank Case
• Cylinder Head
• Others
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Cars
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type:
• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
Breakup by Application:
• Body Assemblies
• Engine Parts
• Transmission Parts
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Metal Casting Market Research Report:
• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
