Piezoelectric Materials Market 2031: Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types And Applications

Delay or cancellation of construction projects and shortage of manpower during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global piezoelectric materials market generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/piezoelectric-materials-market-A21105

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details

Forecast Period 2022­–2031

Base Year 2021

Market Size in 2021 $1.4 billion

Market Size in 2031 $2.5 billion

CAGR 6.2%

No. of Pages in Report 252

Segments Covered Material type, application, end-use, and region.

Drivers Extensive applications of piezoelectric materials in powering flame igniters, buzzers, electric toothbrushes, humidifiers, sensors, and others

Increase in the use of piezoelectric materials in transducers, actuators, motors, generators, and other major electrical components of aircraft and fighter jets

Opportunities Surge in industrialisation

Rapid technological advancements

Restrains Piezoelectric materials when subjected to harsh environments such as heavy stress and high temperature, the consistency of results produced by the piezoelectric materials get affected.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/21555

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global piezoelectric materials market, owing to the closure of various manufacturing facilities and delay or cancellation of construction projects during the pandemic.

Lockdowns resulted in the large-scale closure of various end use industries, which extensively used piezoelectric materials, thereby negatively impacting the growth of the market.

In addition, there was shortage of raw materials during the pandemic which was mainly due to strict import and export restrictions as imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe.

These restrictions were imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recoup with eased restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global piezoelectric materials market based on material type, application, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/21555

Based on material type, the ceramic segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The composite segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the actuators segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The motors segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the consumer goods segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as automotive, information technology, healthcare, and others.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global piezoelectric materials market report include Arkema S.A., CeramTec GmbH, Johnson Matthey plc, PI Ceramic GmbH, Piezo Kinetics Inc., Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH, solvay, Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd., TDK Electronics AG, TRS Technologies, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global piezoelectric materials market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/piezoelectric-materials-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.