Caustic Soda Market Price Trend 2023, Size (89.7 Million Tons), Share, Analysis, Overview, Demand, Report 2028
The global caustic soda market size reached 80.6 Million Tons in 2022 & expects to reach 89.7 Million Tons by 2028, growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Caustic Soda Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global caustic soda price. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
Caustic soda, also called sodium hydroxide (NaOH), is a highly caustic and alkaline chemical used in various industrial and household applications. It is a white, crystalline solid soluble in water and has strong cleaning and degreasing properties. Its common uses include soap making, paper production, water treatment, and petroleum refining. It effectively removes grease, oil, and dirt from surfaces, making it a common ingredient in household and industrial cleaning products. It is also used as a starting material in the production of many chemicals, such as dyes, detergents, and synthetic fibers.
Caustic Soda Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as soap and detergents, pulp and paper, water treatment, and chemical production. In line with this, the rising demand for consumer goods such as soaps, detergents, and other cleaning products is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for paper products is positively influencing the growth of the caustic soda market, as it is used in the pulping process of paper production. Apart from this, the escalating need for clean water and the increasing demand for water treatment products are propelling the product demand.
Moreover, the expansion of chemical industries, especially in developing countries, is expected to drive the demand for caustic soda as a raw material for various chemical products. Besides, the rising product demand in several manufacturing and downstream processes is strengthening the market. Additionally, the growing product utilization as a food preservative ingredient that helps to prevent and protect food from bacteria is anticipated to bolster the market growth worldwide.
Key Players Included in Global Caustic Soda Market Research Report:
• The DOW Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW)
• Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN)
• Tata Chemicals Limited (NSE: TATACHEM)
• Solvay SA (OTCMKTS: SLVYY)
• FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)
• Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (NYSE: OXY)
• Formosa Plastics Corporation (TPE: 1301)
• Ineos Group Limited
• PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG)
• Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (SHE: 002092)
• Tosoh Corporation (TYO: 4042)
• Hanwha Chemical Corporation (KRX: 009830)
• Nirma Limited
• Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY)
• BASF (OTCMKTS: BASFY)
• Covestro (OTCMKTS: COVTY)
• DowDuPont (NYSE: DD)
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
• Membrane Cell
• Diaphragm Cell
• Others
Breakup by Product Type:
• Lye
• Flake
• Others
Breakup by Grade:
• Reagent Grade
• Industrial Grade
• Pharmaceutical Grade
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Alumina
• Inorganic Chemicals
• Organic Chemicals
• Food, Pulp and Paper
• Soap and Detergents
• Textiles
• Water Treatment
• Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Caustic Soda Market Research Report:
• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Caustic Soda Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
