Shriram Housing Finance Re-Certified as ‘Great Place to Work’ for the Second Consecutive Year
Shriram Housing Finance Limited, has been re-certified as Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work® InstituteMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shriram Housing Finance Limited, Mumbai based affordable housing finance company, has been re-certified as Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute, for the period February 2023 to February 2024. This is the second consecutive year where Shriram Housing Finance has been recognised as one of India’s Great Places to Work. This certification marks the exceptional work that Shriram Housing Finance has done and is based entirely on the 1600+ employees’ assessment of the company’s culture, management, opportunities for advancement and other traits that add up to an exceptional workplace. 93% of employees say Shriram Housing Finance is a great place to work.
Additional facts from this year's survey results:
• 96% of employees feel that Management has a clear view of where the organisation is going and how to get there.
• 95% feel that Management shows appreciation for good work and extra effort.
• 94% feel that People here are treated fairly regardless of their gender.
• 94% feel proud to tell others that they work here.
Shriram Housing Finance culture framework is based on 8 principles - caring, with a focus on relationships and mutual trust for one another; purpose, exemplified by idealism and altruism; learning, characterized by exploration, expansiveness, and creativity; enjoyment, expressed through fun and excitement at the work place; results, characterized by achievement and winning and rewards; authority, defined by strength, decisiveness, and boldness; safety, defined by planning, caution, and preparedness; and order, focused on respect, structure, and shared norms.
Commenting on the achievement Mr. Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance said, “We are honoured to be certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the second time. I believe when culture is aligned with strategy and leadership, it drives positive organisational outcomes. The re-certification is a testament of SHFLs progressive work culture which has helped us attract and retain top talent, a key ingredient to drive our business on the path to success. As a team, we are passionate and focused about our business. The constructive work environment has a positive influence across our teams and it gives us a significant competitive advantage. As an organization, we ensure that everyone in the company has great opportunities and has a meaningful impact within SHFL.”
