Europe Online Gambling Market Trends 2023, Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies and Industry Analysis by 2028

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Europe Online Gambling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," the Europe online gambling market size reached US$ 37.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2023-2028.Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022• Historical Period: 2017-2022• Forecast Period: 2023-2028Online gambling, alternatively referred to as virtual gambling, represents casinos or sports-based betting activities over the internet. They do not involve the physical interaction of players, as all sessions are moderated by computer programs. Online gambling platforms allow players to download gambling software on their personal computers or get access via a website. They offer several benefits, such as customizable budgets, cashless transactions, convenient accessibility through electronic devices, real-time gambling experience, etc. As a result, online gambling games are gaining immense popularity across Europe.

Europe Online Gambling Market Trends:The growing urbanization and the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connection across the region are among the key factors driving the Europe online gambling market. In addition to this, the expanding legalization and cultural approval of online betting in numerous countries across Europe are also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the rising number of high-profile sponsorships among online sports companies and various football and racing clubs, which aid in attracting new users, is further stimulating the market across the region. Besides this, the elevating convenience of accessing online casinos using mobile phones and the inflating investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities to promote technological advancements are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In line with this, the launch of virtual reality (VR) and blockchain tools that aid in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities and provide an immersive experience to the player and the introduction of bitcoin gambling are expected to propel the Europe online gambling market in the coming years.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the Europe online gambling market based on game type, device and country.Breakup by Game Type:• Sports Betting:o Footballo Horse Racingo E-Sportso Others• Casino:o Live Casinoo Baccarato Blackjacko Pokero Slotso Others• OthersBreakup by Device:• Desktop• Mobile• OthersBreakup by Country:• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Italy• Spain• OthersCompetitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the Europe online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2017-2022)• Market Outlook (2023-2028)• Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• Impact of COVID-19• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape