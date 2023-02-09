The Growing Market for Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices: Trends and Forecasts 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 8.10%

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market 2023

Vertebral compression fracture devices market was valued at $866.70 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,909.40 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 8.10%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the market size of vertebral compression fractures?

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market was accounted for $866.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.90 billion by 2030.

CAGR: 8.10%

Current Market Size: USD 866.7 Million

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2020– 2030

Base Year: 2019

Report Key Pointer: COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact

Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/669

Vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) occur when the vertebral body collapses, usually as a result of osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones and makes them more susceptible to fractures. Vertebral compression fracture devices are medical devices designed to treat VCFs and relieve pain and spinal instability caused by the fractures.

There are several types of vertebral compression fracture devices, including:

Vertebral Body Tether (VBT) Systems: VBT systems use a spinal tether to restore height to the vertebral body and improve spinal stability.

Vertebral Augmentation Devices: Vertebral augmentation devices, such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty, involve injecting bone cement into the fractured vertebral body to restore its height and stability.

Spinal Stents: Spinal stents are metal devices that are placed inside the vertebral body to support it and prevent further collapse.

Balloon Kyphoplasty: Balloon kyphoplasty involves inflating a balloon inside the vertebral body to create a space, then filling the space with bone cement to restore the vertebral height.

The choice of vertebral compression fracture device depends on the patient's individual needs and the severity of the fracture. These devices can help to relieve pain, improve mobility, and restore the patient's quality of life. However, like any medical procedure, there are potential risks and side effects associated with the use of these devices, and it is important to discuss these with a healthcare provider before undergoing treatment.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges in the healthcare industry and had a negative impact on the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices.

The economic slowdown and prolonged pandemic has impacted the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices that are used in surgical procedures that are considered elective.

Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/669

On the basis of diseases, the minimally invasive spine surgery segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes an analysis of the open spine surgery segment.

Vertebral compression fracture devices are typically used in the following patient segments:

Geriatric population: Vertebral compression fractures are most commonly seen in older individuals, especially those with osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones and makes them more susceptible to fractures.

Individuals with osteoporosis: Patients with osteoporosis are at a higher risk of vertebral compression fractures and are the primary target population for these devices.

Patients with spinal tumors: Patients with spinal tumors may also be treated with vertebral compression fracture devices to stabilize the spine and relieve pain.

Individuals with traumatic injuries: Patients who have sustained spinal injuries as a result of trauma, such as a fall or car accident, may also benefit from vertebral compression fracture devices.

Individuals with other conditions causing vertebral compression fractures: Other medical conditions, such as multiple myeloma, can cause vertebral compression fractures. In these cases, vertebral compression fracture devices may be used to treat the fractures and alleviate pain.

By Regional Analysis:

North America is constituted to have highest market share of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market in 2020, followed by the other sectors. The larger share of the North America region can be attributed to the factors such as ease of availability of the devices and services across developing countries, rise in health awareness among the people. Overall, it is projected that the need for vertebral compression fracture devices in developing and developed regions of North America would rise sharply in the coming years.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/669

Key players in the industry-

The global vertebral compression fracture devices market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc., Benvenue Medical, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Osseon LLC, Orthovita, Inc., VEXIM SA, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Body Contouring Devices Market

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

