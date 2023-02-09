Bar Soap Market Size to Hit USD 38.42 Bn by 2029 | At 4.02% CAGR

Companies covered in Bar Soap Market are Unilever plc (U.K.), Premier English Manufacturing Ltd (Premco) (K.), Vanguard Soap LLC (S.), Beaumont Products, Inc. (S.), Betasoap Sp. z o.o. (Poland), John Drury & Co Ltd (K.), Twincraft Skincare (S.), Commonwealth Soap & Toiletries (CST) (S.), Vermont Soap (S.), Bradford (S.), and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bar soap market size was valued at USD 28.27 billion in 2021. The market is set to expand from USD 29.16 billion in 2022 to USD 38.42 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.02% over the estimated period. The surge can be attributed to the rising soap demand from numerous end-users such as restaurants and hotels.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Bar Soap Market, 2022-2029”.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bar-soap-market-103896

Bar Soap Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.02% 2029 Value Projection USD 38.42 Billion Base Year 2021 Bar Soap Market Size in 2021 USD 28.27 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 202 Segments Covered By Material Type, By Application, By Quality, By Region Bar Soap Market Growth Drivers Rising Concern for Health & Hygiene to Support Market Growth Increasing Application of Bar Soaps in the Commercial Sector to Enhance Demand

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the bar soap market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Unilever plc (U.K.)

Premier English Manufacturing Ltd (Premco) (K.)

Vanguard Soap LLC (S.)

Beaumont Products, Inc. (S.)

Betasoap Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

John Drury & Co Ltd (K.)

Twincraft Skincare (S.)

Commonwealth Soap & Toiletries (CST) (S.)

Vermont Soap (S.)

Bradford (S.)

Report Coverage:

The report provides comprehensive coverage of the key trends that are set to propel the global business scenario over the forthcoming years. It further gives an insight into the pivotal steps taken by leading companies for strengthening their market position. Some of these initiatives include mergers, acquisitions, the formation of alliances, and others.

Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Value to Rise Due to Growing Concerns for Health & Hygiene

One of the key aspects favoring the bar soap market growth is an escalation in awareness regarding health and hygiene. Poor hygiene is the leading cause for adverse health conditions.

However, the industry expansion may be hindered by the availability of substitute products such as sanitizers and hand wash.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bar-soap-market-103896

Segments:

Natural Segment to Gain Traction Owing to Moisturizing Benefits

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The natural segment is poised to register appreciable expansion over the estimated period. This is mainly driven by the shifting consumer preference toward organic products and their moisturizing benefits.

Bathing Segment to Record Substantial Expansion Owing to Wide Product Usage

Based on application, the market is subdivided into hand washing, dish washing, bathing, and others. Of these, the bathing segment is set to record commendable growth throughout the forecast period. The surge can be attributed to the wide usage of bar soaps for body cleaning and bathing.

Standard Quality Segment to Depict Lucrative Growth Driven by Soaring Demand from all Consumer Groups

Based on quality, the market is subdivided into low, standard, and premium. The standard segment is slated to impel considerable growth over the projected period. The rise is being impelled by the growing product usage by various consumers.

Based on geography, the market has been studied across five regions, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Driven by Rising Population Strength

The Asia Pacific market is set to record substantial growth over the projected period. The surge can be attributed to the growing population strength in countries such as India and China.

The North America bar soap market share is expected to register a commendable surge throughout the estimated period. This can be credited to the growing emphasis of bar soap producers on the enhancement of their product portfolio.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Companies Ink Partnership Agreements to Expand Product Reach

Key bar soap companies are focused on the adoption of numerous strategies for the consolidation of their market position. These include collaborations and partnership agreements for increasing product penetration. Additional initiatives include surging participation in trade conferences.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/bar-soap-market-103896

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments

Global Bar Soap Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Type Synthetic Natural Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Bathing Dish Washing Hand Washing Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Quality Low Standard Premium Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

January 2022 – Oregon Soap Company rolled out its new Carbonfree products in collaboration with Carbonfund.org. Via this partnership, the company reached its goal of offsetting CO2 emissions of its products by over 100%.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bar-soap-market-103896

Check out more Related Insights by Fortune Business Insights:

Bath and Shower Products Market Assessment (2022-2028) | 5.0% CAGR to Garner USD 63.16 Billion by 2028

Liquid Soap Market Size [2021-2027] | Industry Projected to Worth $28.79 Billion at 5.9% CAGR during Forecast Period

Soap Market to Reach USD 55.29 Billion by 2027 | Soap Industry Striking CAGR of 5.0%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs