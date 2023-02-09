Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market to Reach US$ 1,246.0 Million by 2028 at a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.73%
Global Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market to Reach US$ 1,246.0 Million by 2028, Propelled by Advent of 3D Perspective TechnologyBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
Market Outlook:
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
The global air cargo security and screening systems market size reached US$ 888.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,246.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.73% during 2023-2028. Air cargo security and screening systems are used for viewing parcels and securing containers shipped through flights against incoming materials such as explosives and drugs. These systems help scan the cargo without errors and restrictions of size. Screenings based on explosives trace detectors (ETD) and explosive detection systems (EDS) and X-ray technologies are used in these systems. These solutions create high penetration to identify and detect contraband and goods that might compromise safety and business operations. They are also highly automated, offer high-level security, and aim to safeguard cargo from theft, due to which they are installed extensively at airports.
Market Trends:
The rising air cargo transportation and increasing risk of unauthorized trade of narcotics and hidden explosive objects are primarily providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Besides this, the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector and the surging need for effective and powerful security and screening systems are accelerating the market growth. Additionally, key market manufacturers are investing heavily in advanced technologies to introduce reliable, fast, and cost-effective air cargo screening systems, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising government efforts to secure citizens from potential threats and the surging risk of attacks and threats through explosives are positively supporting the market growth.
Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global air cargo security and screening systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered"
• 3DX-RAY
• American Science and Engineering
• L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems, Inc
• Morpho Detection, LLC
• Rapiscan Systems
• Armstrong Monitoring
• Astrophysics, Inc.
• CEIA
• Autoclear LLC
• Gilardoni
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global air cargo security and screening systems market on the basis of technology, size of screening systems, application and region.
Based on Technology:
• X-Ray Systems
• ETD (Explosive Trace Detection)
• EDS (Explosive Detection Systems)
Based on Size of Screening Systems:
• For Small Cargo
• For Break and Pallet Cargo
• For Oversized Cargo
Based on Application:
• Narcotics Detection
• Explosive Detection
• Metal and Contraband Detection
Geographical Analysis:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
