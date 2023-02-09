Increased in Demand for Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market to Generate $5.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 7.1%

Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market

Rise in demand for unrefined coconut oil worldwide, increase in trend among consumers for healthy food intake, and upsurge in demand for unprocessed, organic.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market," The Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market Size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Cold-pressed coconut oil is obtained from coconut by pressing and crushing them with the help of a modern steel press. Regulation of temperature plays a vital role during oil extraction by the cold pressed method. As a result, the temperature is maintained below 49°C (120°F) during the extraction of oils. Cold-pressed extraction is a mechanical method and requires less energy as compared to other oil extraction techniques.

Health-conscious consumers are adopting healthy eating practices. As a result, products that contain functional nutrients and are beneficial for health have gained wide acceptance all over the world. Cold-pressed coconut oils do not contain added chemicals and preservatives and also do not destroy linoleic acid tissue, and are more green and healthy. Hence, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market Trends during the forecast period.

In 2021, the virgin coconut oil segment accounted for the highest share in the cold-pressed oil market. This is due to the health benefits it provides to the consumers such as reduction in cholesterol levels, boosts brain health, improves skin and hair, and others.

By distribution channel, the online retail segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate. This is due to the convenience offered by online retailing. It reduces consumer search costs, making it easier to virtually compare different products and prices. In addition, online retail enables new distribution technologies that can reduce supply chain and distribution costs.

Based on application, the food industry contributeThe factors such as rise in demand for unrefined coconut oil worldwide, increase in trend among consumers for healthy food intake, and upsurge in demand for unprocessed, organic, and unrefined coconut oil are driving the growth of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market.d the maximum share in the cold-pressed coconut oil industry in 2021 owing to its massive usage in cooking, marinating salads and dietary supplements. Also, in a developed nation such as North America, people prefer virgin or cold-pressed oil in their diet as it has clinically proven health benefits. Furthermore, it is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By price point, the premium segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during forecast period. A major factor projected to fuel the expansion of the global cold-pressed coconut oil market is consumers' increased willingness to spend more on cold-pressed coconut oil due to improved lifestyles and rising disposable income.

In 2021, based on region, North America is the leading segment in the Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market Forecast owing to rising health awareness among the population leading to a healthy lifestyle. Also, the growing concern among people regarding a clean and pollution-free environment propels the Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market Opportunities in a developed nation such as North America.

However, low productivity and allergy to consumers are caused by virgin coconut oil, and coconut BD oil. Also, major health issues such as itchy palms and feet, shortness of breath, and nasal blockage are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Due to the economic recovery in the majority of emerging economies, the market for the cold-pressed coconut oil market is rapidly recovering from the pre-COVID stages, and a stable growth rate is anticipated during the forecast period. After the COVID-19 forecast period, these variables are anticipated to accelerate the Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market Growth.

The development of innovative and advanced technology encourages the expansion of online channel commerce globally. Additionally, online sales have greatly increased the revenue of the market-active enterprises. To increase their market presence, the major market participants are working more and more closely with online channel sites. In addition, major market players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions for catering for a greater number of consumers.

The major key players profiled in the Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market Analysis include Statfold Seed Oil Ltd, Freshmill Oils, Naissance Natural Healthy Living, Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil, The Health Home Economist, Lala’s Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Bunge, Wilmar International, and COFCO.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By product type, the virgin coconut oil segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021

Depending on application, the food industry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021

As per distribution channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021

As per price point, the premium segment was the highest contributor to the Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil Market Share, with $1,140.4 million in 2021

Region wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor in 2021.

