Haircut Party Sold: Website Closers provides services to niche companies
Website Closers helped yet another niche company sell for its full asking price with the successful sale of Haircut Party. Read moreTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Internet and Technology-focused Business Brokerage, announces the successful sale of Haircut Party (HCP), a subscription-based content website focusing on high-quality instructional content on hair cuts, hairdressing, and hair styling. Offering the freshest DIY and self-study skill training videos on hairdressing, cutting, and styling, HCP rotates its content monthly to keep its clients updated with the latest trends in the haircutting industry.
The acquisition was completed by Aquarius Entertainment LLC, with the help of Website Closer’s senior brokers. Although the terms of the deal won’t be disclosed for confidentiality purposes, HCP’s Founder, Daniel Robertson, did confirm that the company was sold for its full asking price as valued by Website Closers.
As Mr. Robertson stated, “I’m a start-up guy. I’ve sold a lot of businesses. I’ve used Website Closers before, and I’ve used some of their competitors before. Quite frankly, both the success rate and ROI are higher with Website Closers compared to anyone I’ve used before.”. Working with Website Closers has opened up more opportunities for Mr. Robertson to explore and expand his business portfolio.
Paul Vartanian, a Website Closer Franchise Owner and Broker, managed the buy-side and sell-side transactions. As Mr. Vartanian, stated, “We are seeing a strong buyer demand for profitable technology and internet-based businesses in spite of the current economic environment. There are a lot of business owners who may not think their businesses can be sold, and Haircut Party is a case in point. This was a very niche business, and Daniel wasn’t sure this business would sell when he first contacted us.”. But with the help of Website Closers, HCP was able to sell for its full asking price as valued by the firm.
Speaking about the transaction, Mr. Robertson stated, “I had a very difficult business to sell. I think it’s probably one of the hardest businesses anyone’s ever tried to sell just because it was so niche. We actually had multiple offers very early on. And I’m very happy with the results. As far as working with Paul, he was always on call. It didn’t matter what time I called — he’d always pick up and answer. He was there and made sure the deal got done. He was very on top of it and quite frankly if he wasn’t as adamant about working on my sale as he was, I don’t think we would have sold the company. For sure, it was definitely him that helped propel it to the finish line so I really appreciate that.”
Haircut Party (https://www.haircutparty.com) will continue to operate under its own brand, providing quality informational content to its subscribers. From the Website Closers team, congratulations to both parties on this successful transaction!
