Rising Demand for Erythropoietin Drugs in Chronic Diseases: A Market Analysis 2028 | Amgen Inc, Roche, Hospira, Biocon

Growth of the market is driven by rise in number of treatment cycles for chemotherapy and increase in number cases including HIV, kidney diseases, and anemia.

Erythropoietin is a hormone produced by the kidneys that stimulates the production of red blood cells. Erythropoietin drugs are medications that mimic the action of the naturally occurring hormone and are used to treat anemia, a condition characterized by low levels of red blood cells.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028.

CAGR: 5.7%

Current Market Size: USD 9.24 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2020– 2028

Base Year: 2019

Report Key Pointer: COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact

Erythropoietin drugs are commonly used in patients with chronic kidney disease, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, and individuals with anemia due to HIV/AIDS. They are also used to treat anemia in individuals undergoing surgery, or with conditions such as zidovudine-induced anemia.

Erythropoietin drugs are administered by injection or intravenous infusion and are available in various brand names, including Epogen and Procrit.

It's important to note that while erythropoietin drugs are effective in treating anemia, they can also increase the risk of blood clots, stroke, and heart attack, especially when used in high doses. As a result, they are usually prescribed under close medical supervision, and the benefits and risks are carefully evaluated before treatment.

Erythropoietin drugs are used in several medical segments and fields, including:

Nephrology: Erythropoietin drugs are commonly used in patients with chronic kidney disease to treat anemia caused by renal failure.

Oncology: Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy often develop anemia, and erythropoietin drugs can be used to help manage this side effect.

Hematology: Individuals with anemia due to conditions such as HIV/AIDS or blood disorders can benefit from erythropoietin drugs.

Anesthesiology: Erythropoietin drugs may be used to treat anemia in individuals undergoing surgery, as it can help reduce the need for blood transfusions.

Sports medicine: Erythropoietin drugs have been used illicitly by athletes to enhance performance by increasing the oxygen-carrying capacity of their blood. However, this practice is banned by many sports organizations, and its use is considered unethical and illegal.

In each of these segments, erythropoietin drugs are used to treat anemia, improve oxygen delivery to tissues, and increase energy levels in patients. The use of erythropoietin drugs must be carefully monitored, as there are potential side effects and complications associated with their use.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

The global erythropoietin drugs market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

The global erythropoietin drugs market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Roche, Hospira Inc., Biocon, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

