Ambassador in Moscow Discusses Moroccan Sahara Issue Settlement with Russian Deputy FM

MOROCCO, February 9 - The settlement of the Moroccan Sahara issue was on the agenda of a meeting held on Wednesday in Moscow between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and Moroccan Ambassador to Russia Lotfi Bouchaara.

On this occasion, "an in-depth exchange of views took place on current issues of mutual interest on the agenda of the United Nations," a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Special attention was paid to developments in North Africa and the Sahara and Sahel regions, including the settlement of the Sahara issue, the same source said.

MAP: 08 February 2023