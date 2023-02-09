The Future of Pharmacy: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

pharmacy automation systems market share

APAC has the highest growth rate in the market which is growing due to the contribution of the following emerging countries such as China with a CAGR of 10.4%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the market size of Pharmacy Automation Systems?

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pharmacy Automation System Market generated $5.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.21 billion by 2030.

CAGR: 8.3%

Current Market Size: USD $11.21 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2020– 2030

Base Year: 2019

Report Key Pointer: COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact

Pharmacy Automation Systems are computerized systems designed to automate various tasks performed in a pharmacy setting, including dispensing medications, preparing and packaging prescriptions, and managing inventory. These systems aim to improve the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of the pharmacy operations, and help reduce errors and increase patient safety.

Some common components of a pharmacy automation system include:

Medication dispensing robots: Automated machines that dispense medication directly into prescription bottles.

Carousel systems: Rotating storage systems that store medications and dispense them as needed.

Barcode scanning systems: Technology that allows pharmacists to scan a barcode on a medication bottle to verify its contents.

Medication packaging systems: Automated machines that package medications into blister packs or other types of packaging.

Inventory management systems: Software that helps pharmacists keep track of medication stock levels and automatically reorder medications when supplies run low.

Pharmacy Automation Systems have the potential to significantly improve the quality and safety of care provided to patients, as well as increase the efficiency and productivity of pharmacies. However, the cost of purchasing and implementing these systems can be significant, and it's important for pharmacies to carefully consider the costs and benefits before investing in these systems.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global pharmacy automation system market, owing to significant surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe. Thus, surge in patients around the world had a remarkable impact on the market, creating a rapid demand for medications across the globe.

In addition, the demand for automation systems grew exponentially due to the shortages of staff.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pharmacy automation system market based on product type, end-user and region.

Pharmacy Automation Systems are used in various segments of the healthcare industry, including:

Retail pharmacies: Large chain and independent retail pharmacies use automation systems to streamline their operations and improve the speed and accuracy of dispensing medications to patients.

Hospital pharmacies: Hospital pharmacies use automation systems to manage the complex needs of inpatient populations, including dispensing medications, preparing IV admixtures, and managing medication administration records.

Long-term care pharmacies: Automation systems are used by long-term care pharmacies to manage the unique needs of the elderly and chronically ill patient populations, including medication management and medication administration record-keeping.

Mail-order pharmacies: Mail-order pharmacies use automation systems to manage the high volume of prescription orders received and to streamline the dispensing and shipping process.

Specialty pharmacies: Specialty pharmacies, which focus on dispensing high-cost medications for complex or chronic conditions, use automation systems to manage the unique needs of their patients, including managing prior authorization and patient assistance programs.

By Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global pharmacy automation system market during the forecast period, while the emerging countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are projected to offer significant growth opportunities. the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players analyzed in the global pharmacy automation system market report include Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc., RX Safe, Scriptpro Llc, Parata, Lonza, Baxter, Danaher, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

