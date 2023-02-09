At a CAGR of 6.1% The Global Restorative Dentistry Market is Anticipated to Gain $22.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report published by MarketsandMarkets, " Restorative Dentistry Market by Product (Restorative Material (Glass-ionomers, Bonding Agents, Biomaterial), Implant, Prosthetic, Equipment (Handpiece, Articulator, Furnace), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027", the global restorative dentistry market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $22.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Growing number of tooth repair procedures, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures and growing dental tourism in emerging countries, are driving the growth of the market.

In this report, the global restorative dentistry market is segmented by product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics materials, and restorative equipment. In 2021, the prosthetic materials segment accounted for a share of the restorative dentistry market. The rise in the edentulous population worldwide and the lower cost of dentures (as compared to implants) are driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market.

Based on application, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into conservative and endodontics, implantology, prosthodontics, and other applications. In 2021, the implantology segment accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for dental implants in developed countries to support market growth.

Based on end user, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users (including dental academic & research institutes and dental service organizations). In 2021, the dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals worldwide, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small & large dental clinics and hospitals, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the rising number of group dental practices in developed countries.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Geographically, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market, followed by North America. The growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, and the growing number of group dental practices are the key factors driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market in Europe.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the restorative dentistry market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Septodont Holding (France) and Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein).

Top Restorative Dentistry Market Player:

Dentsply Sirona (US) accounted for 20-25% of the restorative dentistry market in 2021. The company primarily focuses on inorganic strategies such as acquisitions and expansions to maintain its position in the market. For instance, in January 2021, it acquired two companies (Datum Dental and Byte) in the restorative dentistry market to expand its reach globally. New advancements in technology are also anticipated to significantly influence the product portfolio in dentistry and selective areas of healthcare. As a result, the company pursues R&D initiatives to support this product development, including collaborations with external research institutions, dental and medical schools. The company directly invests in developing new products, improving existing products, and advances in technology through collaborations with research centers and other research institutions.

Institut Straumann AG (Germany) held the leading position in the global restorative dentistry market with a share of 10-15% in 2021. The company has a diversified product portfolio of dental consumables systems (implant systems), which include a wide range of tools for the treatment of dental procedures. Over the years, the company has developed innovative products for various medical applications. In May 2020, the company launched its Straumann Zygomatic implant that features the advantages of Straumann’s BLX and BLT implant prosthetic range for fixed overdentures. Furthermore, to strengthen its market position, the company focuses on increasing its R&D spending in dental technology to develop a strong product portfolio. The company has a strong manufacturing and distribution footprint worldwide, enabling it to serve customers in the Americas, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.

