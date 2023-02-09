Digital Printing Packaging Market Size Worth USD $49.9 Billion by 2031, With CAGR of 9.1%

The digital printing packaging market increasing demand for cost-effective, customized, and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

The Digital Printing Packaging Market refers to the use of digital printing technology to produce packaging materials, such as boxes, bags, labels, and pouches. The market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for personalized and short-run packaging solutions, as well as the need for faster turnaround times and lower costs. Digital printing allows for the production of high-quality images, graphics, and text in full color and with excellent detail, which makes it an attractive option for a wide range of applications, including food and beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The market is also being driven by advances in technology, such as the development of new inks and printing systems, which are making digital printing increasingly competitive with traditional printing methods.

The global digital printing packaging market size was valued at $20.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $49.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players in the global Digital Printing Packaging market include:

Xeikon N.V.

Xerox Corporation

Mondi PLC

Eastman Kodak Co.

Traco Manufacturing Inc.

Dupont

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.

HP Inc

WS Packaging Group Inc.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Digital Printing Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Packaging Type

Corrugated Packaging

Folding Cartons

Flexible Packaging

Labels

Others

By Printing Technology

Inkjet Printing

Electrophotography Printing

Others

By End-User Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

