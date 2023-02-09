Digital Printing Packaging Market Size Worth USD $49.9 Billion by 2031, With CAGR of 9.1%

The digital printing packaging market increasing demand for cost-effective, customized, and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Printing Packaging Market refers to the use of digital printing technology to produce packaging materials, such as boxes, bags, labels, and pouches. The market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for personalized and short-run packaging solutions, as well as the need for faster turnaround times and lower costs. Digital printing allows for the production of high-quality images, graphics, and text in full color and with excellent detail, which makes it an attractive option for a wide range of applications, including food and beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The market is also being driven by advances in technology, such as the development of new inks and printing systems, which are making digital printing increasingly competitive with traditional printing methods.

The digital printing packaging market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective, customized, and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

The global digital printing packaging market size was valued at $20.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $49.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players in the global Digital Printing Packaging market include:
Xeikon N.V.
WS Packaging Group Inc
Xerox Corporation
Mondi PLC
Eastman Kodak Co.
Traco Manufacturing Inc.
Dupont
Quad/Graphics Inc.
Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.
HP Inc
WS Packaging Group Inc.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Digital Printing Packaging market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Digital Printing Packaging market.
The Digital Printing Packaging market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.
The present market forecast is quantitatively examined from 2021-2028 to target the financial capability.
Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Digital Printing Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Packaging Type
Corrugated Packaging
Folding Cartons
Flexible Packaging
Labels
Others

By Printing Technology
Inkjet Printing
Electrophotography Printing
Others

By End-User Industry
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Electronics
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others

