Wall Art Market | Global Outlook Analysis Size ($34.77 Bn), Trends, Growth (5.6%) and Industry Forecast | 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Wall Art Market," The wall art market size was valued at $20.40 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.77 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

The wall art market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the growing popularity of home decor and interior design. Here are some of the current trends in the wall art market:

Abstract Art:

Abstract art is a popular choice among homeowners and interior designers, as it adds a modern and contemporary touch to any room.

Canvas Prints:

Canvas prints are a popular choice for wall art, as they are durable and affordable. Canvas prints are often used to recreate famous works of art or to display personal photos.

Botanical and Nature Prints:

Nature-inspired wall art, such as botanical prints, is becoming increasingly popular as people seek to bring a sense of the outdoors into their homes.

Geometric Shapes: Geometric shapes and patterns are a popular trend in wall art, as they add a modern touch to any space and can be easily incorporated into a variety of design styles.

Textured Art:

Textured wall art, such as mixed media pieces, are becoming increasingly popular as people look for ways to add depth and interest to their walls.

Street Art:

Street art, including graffiti and murals, is becoming a popular trend in wall art as homeowners and interior designers look to add a unique and edgy touch to their spaces.

Personalized Art:

Personalized wall art, such as custom-made canvas prints or hand-painted pieces, is becoming increasingly popular as people look to add a personal touch to their homes.

Overall, the wall art market is growing, and consumers are becoming more interested in unique and personalized pieces that reflect their individual styles and tastes.

According to the estimate for the global market for wall art, North America held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to keep doing so in the near future. The increase in consumer spending on high-end home design and décor items and the rise in living standards are driving the growth of wall art market in North America region. Sales in this area are further boosted by a well-developed retail infrastructure and celebrity brand endorsements. Additionally, the U.S. is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR because of its fast-developing infrastructure and alterations in consumer behavior brought on by an increase in disposable income.

One of the reasons affecting the sales of wall art is the expanding social media. The majority of Americans have acknowledged that they get more of their decorating ideas from publications, the houses of their friends and family, television shops, etc. The manufacturers are also increasing their social media presence in an effort to increase customer awareness of new product introductions and drive sales. Due to the growing numbers of millennials and generation X, the effective marketing strategies are also very common in the nation.

The major players analyzed for global wall art industry are Etsy, Society 6, Saatchi art, 1000 Museums, Paintru, Artfinder, Redbubble, Schoolhouse, Urban Outfitters, Rifle Paperco, One Kings Lane, Big Wall Decor, Wayfair, Z Gallerie, and Art.com.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By type, the abstract segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $9,798.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16,480.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.5%.

Depending on price point, the mass segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $12,294.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $20,385.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

As per sales channel, the specialty stores segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $9,845.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16,401.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $7,895.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12,621.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.0%.

