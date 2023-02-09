Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market is Booming Worldwide to reach $149.2 billion by 2027

Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market Industry Trends, Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Business Strategies By 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling is the process of reusing and reprocessing materials that are generated during the construction, renovation, and demolition of buildings, structures, and infrastructure. C&D waste typically consists of a mixture of concrete, brick, glass, metal, plastic, and wood, among other materials, and can be a significant source of waste in many countries. The growing demand for sustainable solutions and the increasing need to reduce waste and minimize environmental impact are driving the growth of the C&D waste recycling market.

The global construction & demolition waste recycling market size accounted for $126.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $149.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Sample Copy of “Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling”@

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6611

Major Key Players of the Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market are:

Clean Harbors, Inc., Daiseki Co., Ltd., FCC Environment, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Renewi plc, Republic Services, Inc., Veolia Environnement, Waste Connection, and Waste Management Inc.

Drivers:

The recycling of C&D waste not only reduces the amount of waste that is sent to landfills, but it also conserves natural resources and energy. C&D waste can be recycled into a variety of products, including aggregates for use in construction, asphalt, and road base, reducing the need for virgin materials. Additionally, recycling C&D waste can also result in lower greenhouse gas emissions, as the energy required to produce recycled materials is typically lower than that required to produce new materials from raw materials.

Rise in urbanization is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, recycling and reusing help reduce the project cost. Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water, and air pollution has raised, owing to unplanned C&D waste dumping over the past few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for construction & demolition waste recycling in developed countries and is incorporating rapidly in developing countries.

Key Market Segments

By Source

• Construction

• Renovation

• Demolition

By Service

• Collection

• Disposal

By Material

• Concrete

• Bricks

• Metal

• Wood

• Others

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the construction & demolition waste recycling market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

For Interesting Discounts Direct Purchase Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6611