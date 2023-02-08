RSIPF complete training conducted by CPLT in Honiara

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) officers from National Traffic Department (NTD), City Response Unit (CRU) of Honiara Police Station and Provincial Response Unit (PRU) of Guadalcanal Police Station have completed a police techniques and tactics training program conducted by instructors from the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT).

The training was completed along with handing over of certificates at Rove training centre last week.

AC National Capital and Crime Prevention Simpson Pogeava says, “I appreciate the continuous support of People`s Republic of China over the past year, which has brought us a lot of assistance and carried out multiple batches of practical training to our officers.”

Mr Pogeava says, “These cooperation projects have achieved remarkable results, and through joint efforts, the security situation in Solomon Islands has been significantly improved”

AC Pogeava says, “This training marks a new level of police cooperation between China and Solomon Islands. I hope officers will perform according to what they have learnt from this training.

Deputy Team Leader, China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) Ji Yong in says, “ NTD, CRU and PRU are the three important departments and forces of RSIPF, which play an irreplaceable role in safeguarding national security, the security of the capital region, protecting people’s life and property, cracking down on crimes and other aspects.”

Deputy Team Leader Ji Yong says, “Joint training between the three departments will help strengthen communication and deepen mutual understanding when dealing with some emergencies.

CPLT Instructor Wang Zhongyu says, “The content and intensity of the training were very large, but each officer showed strong perseverance, which fully demonstrated how RSIPF disciplined.

Instructor Zhongyu said each training program is evaluated to ensure that all officers can master it. All of you overcome many difficulties through hard work passed all assessments and achieved excellent results.

Outstanding participant in the recent training, Senior Sergeant (SSG) Marc Ofu said we would like to thank our instructors from china for your time and efforts you have put together to teach us new but very effective techniques and tactics.

Senior Sergeant Marc Ofu said this one-week training has given us a new era in our policing career, especially in our tactical capabilities. We have learned many different techniques throughout the week.

Extendable baton training

First aid and wound dressing

Police formation training

Defense and take down of armed suspects

//End//