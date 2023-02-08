Contract Award Notice: SECOND SOLOMON ISLANDS ROADS & AVIATION PROJECT (SIRAP2)
Contract Award Notice
Employer: Ministry of Communication and Aviation (MCA), Solomon Islands
Project: Second Solomon Islands Roads and Aviation Project
Contract title: Honiara Runway Resurfacing and Airfield Ground Lighting
Country: Solomon Islands
Loan No. /Credit No. / Grant No.: 7110-SB / E034-SB
RFB No: SB-PST-287901-CW-RFB
Procurement Method: ICB
Dear Sir/Madam,
On behalf of Solomon Islands Government, in accordance with clause 45.2 of the RFB, the SIRAP2 would like to issue the below notification of contract award for the above mentioned procurement:
a. Names of each bidder that submitted a bid and bid opening price:
|Bidder
|Bid Opening Price:
|KITANO-WKK JV
|SBD 54,711,925.00
|USD 5,306,011.45
|AUD 5,769,789.96
|JPY 944,744,284
|China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd
|USD 21,223,720.22
|China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and AVIC – KDN Airport engineering JV
|USD 21,992,347.67
|China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Limited
|USD 18,751,875.98
b. Evaluated price of each bid that was evaluated, including Additions, Adjustments, and Priced
|Bidder:
|Bid Price as per the Letter of Bid:
|Price in Evaluated currency, USD
|Evaluated price (the Bid price, excluding Provisional Sums and the provision, if any, for contingencies in the Summary Bill of Quantities, but including Daywork items, where priced competitively
|KITANO-WKK JV
|SBD 54,711,925.00
|
USD 6,729,681.01
USD 5,306,011.45
|USD 24,954,545.26
|
USD 5,306,011.45
AUD 5,769,789.96
JPY 944,744,284
|
USD 3,917,610.47
USD 6,995,705.55 TOTAL: 22,949,008.48
Corrected to 24,954,545.26
|China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd
|USD 21,223,720.22
|USD 21,223,720.22
|USD $20,977,840.70
|China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and AVIC – KDN Airport engineering JV
|USD 21,992,347.67
|USD 21,992,347.67
|USD $21,746,819.77
|China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Limited
|USD 18,751,875.98
|USD 18,751,875.98
|USD $18,501,875.99
c. Name of bidders whose bids were rejected as nonresponsive or not meeting qualification criteria, or not evaluated with the reasons thereof:
d. Name of the winning bidder, the final total contract price, as well as the duration and summary scope of the contract:
|China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Limited
|USD $18,671,745.42 inclusive of provisional amounts and excluding Dayworks
|Estimated Project completion date
|Q4 2023
|Summary Scope of the Contract
|Honiara Runway Resurfacing and Airfield Ground Lighting
Thank you,
SIRAP2 Procurement