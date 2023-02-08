Submit Release
Contract Award Notice: SECOND SOLOMON ISLANDS ROADS & AVIATION PROJECT (SIRAP2)

Contract Award Notice

 

Employer: Ministry of Communication and Aviation (MCA), Solomon Islands
Project: Second Solomon Islands Roads and Aviation Project
Contract title: Honiara Runway Resurfacing and Airfield Ground Lighting
Country: Solomon Islands
Loan No. /Credit No. / Grant No.: 7110-SB / E034-SB
RFB No: SB-PST-287901-CW-RFB
Procurement Method: ICB

 

Dear Sir/Madam,

On behalf of Solomon Islands Government, in accordance with clause 45.2 of the RFB, the SIRAP2 would like to issue the below notification of contract award for the above mentioned procurement:

 

a. Names of each bidder that submitted a bid and bid opening price:

Bidder Bid Opening Price:
KITANO-WKK JV SBD 54,711,925.00
USD 5,306,011.45
AUD 5,769,789.96
JPY 944,744,284
China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd USD 21,223,720.22
China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and AVIC – KDN Airport engineering JV USD 21,992,347.67
China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Limited USD 18,751,875.98

 

b. Evaluated price of each bid that was evaluated, including Additions, Adjustments, and Priced

Bidder: Bid Price as per the Letter of Bid: Price in Evaluated currency, USD Evaluated price (the Bid price, excluding Provisional Sums and the provision, if any, for contingencies in the Summary Bill of Quantities, but including Daywork items, where priced competitively
KITANO-WKK JV SBD 54,711,925.00 USD 6,729,681.01

USD 5,306,011.45

 USD 24,954,545.26

 

USD 5,306,011.45

AUD 5,769,789.96

JPY  944,744,284

 USD 3,917,610.47

 

USD 6,995,705.55 TOTAL: 22,949,008.48

Corrected to 24,954,545.26
China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd USD 21,223,720.22 USD 21,223,720.22 USD $20,977,840.70
China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and AVIC – KDN Airport engineering JV USD 21,992,347.67 USD 21,992,347.67 USD $21,746,819.77
China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Limited USD 18,751,875.98 USD 18,751,875.98 USD $18,501,875.99

 

c. Name of bidders whose bids were rejected as nonresponsive or not meeting qualification criteria, or not evaluated with the reasons thereof:

 

d. Name of the winning bidder, the final total contract price, as well as the duration and summary scope of the contract:

China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Limited USD $18,671,745.42 inclusive of provisional amounts and excluding Dayworks
Estimated Project completion date Q4 2023
Summary Scope of the Contract Honiara Runway Resurfacing and Airfield Ground Lighting

 

Thank you,

SIRAP2 Procurement

 

