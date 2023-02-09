70 RSE workers for New Zealand completes Pre-Departure Briefing.

Solomon Islands will send its first workers for this year to New Zealand after a Pre-Departure Briefing held Yesterday.

The workers will be employed under New Zealand’s Recognized Seasonal Employment (RSE) scheme with a number of employers facilitated for by Pick Hawkes Bay.

Out of a total of 70 workers, 34 will be employed by T & G company, 20 will go to Bostock and 16 to Mr. Apple. All these companies are based out of the Hawkes Bay region on the North Island of New Zealand.

Speaking to the workers at the briefing, Deputy Director of External Trade within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Jenny Barile stressed that with a high rate of unemployment in the Solomon Islands such an opportunity must not be taken lightly.

Deputy Director Barile said in the Work Ready Pool there is a huge number of workers currently waiting for such an opportunity.

She reminded them to be good Ambassadors, as their work will have an impact on the reputation of Solomon Islands as a sending country.

Our “Here to Work” Brand is what we want to be known for, where our workers must be hardworking, reliable, honest, trustworthy and courteous.

The workers, most of whom have been in the RSE scheme for a number of years were also warned on the government’s zero tolerance Alcohol policy, absconding and breaking their VISA conditions and having extra-marital affairs.

The first 34 of the 70 RSE workers will be leaving the country from tomorrow (Thursday 9th February) and Friday (9th February). The rest will leave later this month.

Deputy Director of External Trade in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Jenny Barile at yesterday’s Pre-Departure Briefing.

Some of the 70 RSE workers at the briefing Yesterday.

Local workers under the RSE scheme at their briefing.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE