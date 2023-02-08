Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Tate To Pecos River Compact Commission

TEXAS, February 8 - February 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Frederic “Rick” Tate to the Pecos River Compact Commission for a term set to expire on January 23, 2029. The Commission represents Texas at meetings of the Pecos River Commission and in the administration of the terms of the Pecos River Compact entered by Texas, New Mexico, and the United States.

Frederic “Rick” Tate of Marfa is a cattle rancher. He is an honorary director of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, director of the Texas Livestock Marketing Association and Davis Mountain Trans Pecos Heritage Association, and a member of the Far West Texas Water Planning Group. Tate received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.

