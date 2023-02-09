OPMC & MRD TOP OFFICIALS PAY COURTESY CALL ON PREMIER VEO

Top government officials from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPMC) Policy Unit and the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) have paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Premier of Western Province Billy Veo on Thursday 26th January 2023.

The meeting was a success as both sides conversed on priority areas where Western Provincial Government (WPG) and the National Government can collaborate to advance the interest of the province and its people.

Speaking during the meeting, Premier Veo acknowledged the presence of the government’s delegation and said that his executive is a consultative government and is always keen to consult on issues of best interest to his people and the province.

He stressed that WPG top priority is to serve the interest of its people.

Other issues he also spoke on include statehood; economical foundation and challenges faced by the province.

On statehood he said to adapt the new federal system is easy but sustaining the province in the long run is another thing adding that the province must be economically prepared if it wants to achieve federal system.

“So, to prepare ourselves we need to have a strong economic foundation to prepare for the changes,” Premier Veo said.

He told the delegation that his executive is now very busy working on a policy statement and the budget proper for the province and he said that some areas which the new government’s policy will cover include the Federal System, health, provincial land development and close collaboration with the national government.

Special Secretary to the Prime Minister (SSPM) Albert Kabui while acknowledging Premier Veo for highlighting those important issues said that this meeting was the beginning and one of many meetings that will happen between WPG and the national government to guarantee the interest of Western province and its people are served.

“Collaboration is the only way forward and this meeting is a demonstration that we have start-off on the right footing, to work together and discuss important issues that is of interest and importance to our people and the government.

“The issues highlighted by the Premier are important issues that the national government is also looking at and it is important that both sides (provincial and national government) come together to align their policies and dialogue on a way forward,” Mr Kabui emphasized.

– MRD Press