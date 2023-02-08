Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,818 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Phillips To Red River Compact Commission

TEXAS, February 8 - February 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Robin Phillips to the Red River Compact Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Commission is responsible for administering the provisions of the Red River Compact entered by Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and the United States.

Robin Phillips of Sherman is a realtor with Paragon Realtors. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Texas Realtors, Greater Texoma Association of Realtors, and Citizens Advisory Board of First State Bank. She currently serves as chair of the Sherman Historical Preservation Board and president of the Greater Texoma Association of Realtors. Phillips received a Bachelor of Science from Baylor University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Phillips To Red River Compact Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.