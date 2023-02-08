Governor Abbott Reappoints Phillips To Red River Compact Commission

TEXAS, February 8 - February 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Robin Phillips to the Red River Compact Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Commission is responsible for administering the provisions of the Red River Compact entered by Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and the United States.

Robin Phillips of Sherman is a realtor with Paragon Realtors. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Texas Realtors, Greater Texoma Association of Realtors, and Citizens Advisory Board of First State Bank. She currently serves as chair of the Sherman Historical Preservation Board and president of the Greater Texoma Association of Realtors. Phillips received a Bachelor of Science from Baylor University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.