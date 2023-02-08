Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Over $245,000 Job Training Grant To Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area

February 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area has been awarded a Skills Development Fund grant of more than $245,000 by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The grant will help the Round Rock Baseball Club and Ryan Sanders Sports Services increase the skill level of employees through customized learning courses in marketing, groundskeeping, hospitality services, warehouse management, and safety for more than 110 new and incumbent workers.

"The State of Texas is increasing opportunities for training and upskilling our hardworking, skilled workforce while supporting America's favorite pastime," said Governor Abbott. "Having played baseball growing up, I know firsthand the positive impact sports have not only on the individual player but on the community that comes together around their local team. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and their partners at Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area for helping Texans take their careers to the next level and supporting the sports entertainment industry in our booming state."

“Texas businesses continue their growth, and employers are looking for ways to train new employees and upskill their current workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Providing customized and high-demand skill training supports these businesses while increasing opportunities for the growing workforce in Texas.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson presented the award to representatives from Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, participating businesses, and the community at a ceremony held at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock. Training courses supported by the grant fund include food safety, concession management, and operating heavy equipment such as a dozer, elevating work platform, and back-hoe-front loader.

Through the continued support of the Texas legislature, the Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation

