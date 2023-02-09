Premium Rum Cocktails That Capture All the Feels This Love Month
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preference for premium rums and customization is a growing trend in the country, with consumers favoring personalizing their drinking experience.
The “Love on Cup” cocktail is a delicious concoction featuring Tanduay’s premium Boracay Rum Cappuccino.
The “Passion Fruit Rum Punch” combines the Tanduay Dark Rum and Tanduay White Rum for this delightful cocktail you can serve on Valentine’s Day or any other occasion.
Tanduay Senior Brand Manager and International Business Development Manager Marc Ngo said that the shift is led by the Generation Z market, who want more quality spirits, value individuality, and consider their choices as part of their self-expression.
“They are willing to explore and don’t want their drinks just handed to them. Preference for premium rums and customization are playing a big role in the growth of the cocktail segment,” he shared.
Adding a personal touch to a drink or a dish, after all, makes it more special for the one making it and for the ones they are preparing them for.
“We are sharing some of the cocktail recipes we developed along with expert mixologists to give people ideas on what cocktails to make this Valentine’s Day or for any other occasion. They are featured in our book, Cocktail Culture,” Ngo said.
The cocktails are infused with the brand’s award-winning products, rums that have gained accolades from different international organizations and competitions.
“The Tanduay rums give these cocktails a more refined and premium flavor,” Ngo said.
Love on Cup
Ingredients
Coffee beans for garnish
1.5 oz Boracay Rum Cappuccino
2 oz coffee liqueur
1 oz brewed coffee
0.5 oz simple syrup
Procedure
Combine all ingredients and a handful of ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake until well-chilled. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with coffee beans.
Passion Fruit Rum Punch
Ingredients
1 oz Tanduay Rum White
1.5 oz Tanduay Rum Dark
0.5 oz lemon juice
0.75 oz passion fruit syrup
1 oz orange juice
Lemon and orange peel for garnish
Procedure
Combine all ingredients except Tanduay Rum Dark in a cocktail shaker. Shake until well-chilled. Strain into a tumbler glass with fresh ice. Float Tanduay Dark Rum on top. Garnish with lemon and orange peel.
Heartbreaker
Ingredients
1.5 oz Tanduay Dark Rum
0.5 oz dry vermouth
0.5 oz triple sec
A dash of grenadine
Orange peel for garnish
Procedure
Stir in all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Double strain in a coupe glass. Garnish with orange peel and serve.
Good Day
Ingredients
1.5 oz Boracay Rum Coconut
2 oz coffee liqueur
1 oz all-purpose cream
Brown sugar, orange juice, and coffee beans for garnish
Procedure
Rim a rock glass with orange juice and dip it into the brown sugar. In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients and shake until fully chilled. Pour into the tumbler glass with fresh ice. Garnish with coffee beans and serve.
