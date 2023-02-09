MAINE, February 16 - Public Information Gathering Session on Potential Revision of Emerald Ash Borer, Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, and European Larch Canker Quarantine Rules

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: February 16, 2023

Start Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Hybrid Meeting (see details below)

Meeting description/purpose:

Meeting Location Information:

In person in the Deering Building at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine 04333, Room 101 or online on Microsoft Teams:

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Meeting ID: 250 049 445 258 Passcode: 44Nca6

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 207-209-4724,,979510955# United States, Portland

Phone Conference ID: 979 510 955#

Maine has existing state quarantine rules ("quarantines") related to emerald ash borer, hemlock woolly adelgid and European larch canker. These are in place to help slow the spread of damaging forest pests to new areas of the state and locations outside of Maine.

Because of recent detections of these organisms, revisions to department quarantine rules that expand those areas under quarantine are necessary. In all cases, these expansions will likely result in the regulated area crossing into additional counties. Quarantines impact the legal movement of regulated items. Regulated items are described in existing rule details below.

Before the formal rulemaking process begins, we seek input from all interested parties. Please join us in person or virtually on Thursday, February 16, to provide information on your perspectives on the rules.

If you move trees for planting or forest products with ash, hemlock or larch (tamarack) or hardwood firewood, rule changes may impact where those products can be moved and the handling needed to move those products legally. Rule changes may also affect the rate of spread of these organisms to new areas.

Once the formal rulemaking process begins, there will be a public comment period. Comments on the proposed rules must be submitted during that period. For those who cannot attend the meeting in person or online, please send input to foresthealth@maine.gov

IMPORTANT: Input at this session is not part of the formal rulemaking process. Any comments responding to the proposed rules must be submitted during the formal public comment period.

Individual Quarantine Rule Details

Emerald Ash Borer

Regulated Articles (cannot leave the quarantine or Emergency Order areas without an agreement):

Ash (Fraxinus) trees for planting

Ash tree products such as logs, pulpwood and green lumber,

Hardwood firewood

Areas with Recent Detections

Within Current Emergency Order Areas: Lovell, Lewiston/Auburn and Oakland/Waterville

Near Boundary of Existing Quarantine: Fort Kent

European Larch Canker

Regulated Articles (cannot leave the quarantine area without an agreement):

Logs, pulpwood, branches, twigs, plants, scion and other propagative material of the Larix or Pseudolarix except for seeds

Any other article, product or means of conveyance, which, in the determination of the commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, presents the risk of spread of European larch canker.

Areas with Detections Outside Existing Quarantine:

Recent: Aurora, T28 MD BPP and T30 MD BPP

Older detection with perennial eradication efforts: Brunswick

Hemlock Woolly Adelgid

Regulated Articles (cannot leave the quarantine area without an agreement):

Rooted plants (seedlings & nursery stock)

Hemlock branches and/or needles

Chips with top material (branches and/or needles), and

Uncomposted bark with top material (branches and/or needles)

Areas with Recent Detections

Outside of existing quarantine: Gardiner

Near boundary of existing quarantine: Casco, Limington, Litchfield, Naples, Sebago and Whitefield

Interior to existing quarantine: Acton, Bar Harbor, Dresden, Gray, Naples, Nobleboro, North Haven, Pownal, South Thomaston, Warren and Windham.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name:

Phone: