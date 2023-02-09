The possibilities of Green Public Procurement: Q&A with Astrid Nilsson Lewis

We found quite a few of them, and they come at different levels.

Day to day, public procurement is performed by procurement officers in municipalities and other public authorities. Actually, the majority of public procurements are performed at sub-national levels. So we’re talking about lots of people that have to change their way of thinking about their job, and there we see that there’s still lack of knowledge and awareness at the procurement officer level and in the organizations they work in.

In addition, learning new ways requires time, budget and capacity, to spend more time on each procurement to engage with the market, assess new ways of procuring things and so on. You need to start asking yourself: Do we really need to procure here, or could we rearrange the way we use existing resources? Could we procure it as a service instead of a product? Are there new alternative products on the market that could fit our purpose?

It’s not a small task to demand of procuring organization and their procurement officers. That’s why the lack of resources and capacity is a big limitation.

And then on top of these administrative issues, there’s also lack of standardized data and reporting systems to easily compare and evaluate products. That’s a more systematic problem that we think should be solved that at the EU level.

Another aspect that is important for the procurement officers, is the fear of litigation and disputes, or also the fear of not getting enough offers. When they try something new, what could happen is no one answers your tender, or you get questioned and potentially pushed into disputes. Legally, fair trading and public market rules are a sensitive question.

That is why we find that broader adoption requires giving stronger mandate to procuring authorities and their procurement officers. They need to be told that they have a strategic role to play, and they’re not just administrators.

I’d also like to add that we found that there’s great value in – and not enough – public-private dialogue. That’s with both procurers trying to engage with the market to understand what’s out there, but also in EU policies, there needs to be more engagement with the private sector to understand how green public procurements can be designed to support their decarbonization pathways.