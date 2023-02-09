Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,732 in the last 365 days.

Anti-Morocco Actions in EP Constitute Interference in States' Internal Affairs - Lower House Speaker

Anti-Morocco Actions in EP Constitute Interference in States' Internal Affairs - Lower House Speaker

MOROCCO, February 9 - The actions of some parties in the European Parliament (EP) against Morocco constitute interference in the internal affairs of states, said House of Representatives Speaker Rachid Talbi Alami.

"This interference is not based on principles or values, but is motivated by cyclical interests and led by lobbies that are more active with the rise in energy prices," said Talbi Alami during a debate dedicated to EP's hostile, blatant and recurrent attacks against the Kingdom, organized by the two chambers of the Moroccan Parliament.

The attitude of a political current within the EP is contrary to the relations between Morocco and the EU, the Kingdom's advanced status towards the Union and all the positions and statements of European officials.

This action is also contrary to the spirit of the Morocco-EU partnership; a partnership on strategic issues for the future of the region and the world (fight against terrorism, migration management, climate change, peace), in which Morocco assumes great responsibilities, said Talbi Alami.

He recalled that the House of Representatives is linked by an EU-funded institutional twinning project with seven European parliaments, noting that this is the second twinning project funded by the EU as a sign of consideration for Moroccan democracy after a first project that linked the House with five European parliaments.

"It is a question of playing with the destiny of countries and indulging in childish behavior," he stressed, noting that partnership relations must be based on clarity, trust and mutual respect and not on patronage and contempt and denigration of partner institutions.

This meeting, organized by the two Houses of Parliament, will examine the basis of the methodical attacks and misleading accusations made by the EP against the Kingdom in a systematic and presumed manner.

It will be attended by MPs, representatives of civil society, experts and lawyers who will address the instrumentalization of the human rights issue, the targets against the territorial integrity of the Kingdom or the underhand exploitation of the Pegasus case.

MAP: 08 February 2023

You just read:

Anti-Morocco Actions in EP Constitute Interference in States' Internal Affairs - Lower House Speaker

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.