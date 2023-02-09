Hydrogel Dressing Market to hit US$ 1,241.58 million by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Hydrogel Dressing Market by Product Type (Impregnated Hydrogel, Amorphous Hydrogel), Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), Raw Material (Synthetic, Natural), End User (Hospitals, Homecare) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Hydrogel Dressing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to reach US$ 1,241.58 million by 2030. Owing to increasing chronic diseases globally.

One of the main drivers propelling the global hydrogel dressings market is the rising occurrence of chronic wounds, such as venous, pressure, and ischemic ulcers. Additionally, the hydrogel dressing market is expanding as a result of government initiatives to raise awareness of the diagnosis and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers in several nations. Furthermore, major market participants have increased expenditure on research and development (R&D) projects to launch more affordable treatments for treating chronic wounds. To increase their revenue, they are also concentrating on intensive marketing methods. Additionally, the increasing use of hydrogel dressings to treat chronic wounds by removing diseased or necrotic tissues via autolysis is promising for the hydrogel dressing market growth. The rising demand for sophisticated wound care solutions to stop surgical site infections provides industry investors with profitable expansion potential.

The global hydrogel dressing market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Product Type, Application, Raw Material, End User, and Region.

Based on product type, the global hydrogel dressing market has been subdivided into:

Impregnated Hydrogel

Amorphous Hydrogel

Sheet Hydrogel

It has been analyzed that the impregnated hydrogel dressing segment is projected to record a high growth rate in the forecast period. For the healing of severe wounds, such as skin tears as well as partial and full-thickness lesions, impregnated hydrogel dressing is employed. The use of hydrogel dressing is expected to increase due to the increasing frequency and prevalence of skin tears. Similar to South Africa, where knife-related fatalities reached 16.95 per 100,000 inhabitants, India ranked third among the top 10 nations for the highest stabbing fatality rates, according to the most recent numbers provided by World Population Review, with an estimated 8,931 fatalities. Stab wounds must be kept wet to heal quickly. Thus, the impregnated hydrogel dressings segment is anticipated to develop rapidly because of the increase in acute wounds cases, including skin tears and stab wounds.

Based on the end users, the global hydrogel dressing market has been divided into:

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Specialty Clinics

Others

Due to an increasing patient demand shift from hospital to home care settings, the home healthcare segment is predicted to experience the quickest CAGR during the projection period. Most surgeries have a prolonged healing period that requires frequent dressing changes. Elderly patients with wounds also favor home treatment over hospitalization. The rise of the elderly population worldwide can be attributed to the market for hydrogel dressings. Due to rising healthcare costs, an increasing number of patients with chronic diseases choose to receive their care at home. This trend is predicted to raise demand for hydrogel dressings because they are used to treat, diagnose, and monitor a variety of chronic and acute wounds. Thus, it is anticipated that these factors will speed up homecare settings segment expansion during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global Hydrogel Dressing market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The largest CAGR is anticipated to occur in Asia Pacific. This is related to the region's rising rates of obesity and chronic diseases brought on by changing lifestyles. Furthermore, 2 out of 5 adults in the Asia Pacific region are overweight or obese. Obesity is driving the hydrogel dressing market in the area since obese people are more prone to chronic conditions like diabetes, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. It is also projected that a rise in surgical operations will fuel market growth in this region.

The prominent players operating in the global hydrogel dressing market are:

3M Company

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew Plc

McKesson Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group

Integra LifeScience Corporation

Coloplast A/S

BSN Medical

DermaRite Industries LLC.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HYDROGEL DRESSING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, by Product Type Impregnated Hydrogel Amorphous Hydrogel Sheet Hydrogel GLOBAL HYDROGEL DRESSING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Chronic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcer Venous Leg Ulcers Other Chronic Wounds Acute Wounds Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns GLOBAL HYDROGEL DRESSING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY RAW MATERIAL Synthetic Semi-Synthetic Natural GLOBAL HYDROGEL DRESSING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Homecare Settings Specialty Clinics Others

