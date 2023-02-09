Submit Release
TGS Quarterly Dividend

OSLO, Norway (9 February 2023) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2022, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.14 per share (NOK 1.46 per share) in Q1 2023.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.14 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.46 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 15 February 2023
  • Ex-date: 16 February 2023
  • Record date: 17 February 2023
  • Payment date: 2 March 2023
  • Date of approval: 8 February 2023    

Company summary     
TGS ASA provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.


