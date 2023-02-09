Blackline Safety Launches First EU Service Centre

Centre reinforces Blackline's commitment to customer care, distribution partners in key European markets

Blackline Safety Corp. BLN, a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced the launch of its first European Union (EU)-based service centre.

As Blackline has achieved 118% revenue growth over the last two years in Europe, the service centre is designed to meet heightened customer demand across the region. The facility occupies a dedicated area within Blackline's French site, strategically located in the industrial heart of north-eastern France near Lille, and is staffed by an established in-house team of technical and product specialists. Blackline will provide local customer service and offer rentals for Europe out of the centre.

"With an expanding customer base across Europe, Blackline recognises the need for dedicated regional support in the EU," said Simon Rich, Sales Director, Blackline Safety Europe. "Our connected safety wearables and area gas monitors offer a high degree of configurability for a variety of job functions and situations, as well as over-the-air firmware updates which can significantly reduce downtime, and the cost and complexity of fleet management. The ability to offer hands-on service and device maintenance on the continent should the need for service or repair arise, is key to keeping those devices out in the field where they belong, for the maximum possible time."

The launch coincides with successful quality and environmental audits of Blackline Safety Europe's existing ISO 9001 Quality Management and ISO 14001 Environmental Management standards in both its flagship facility in Colchester, United Kingdom and French office, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to operating sustainably and delivering top quality products and systems.

The new service centre will also support Blackline Safety's rental offering in Europe, starting in late spring. Already established in North America, Blackline offers rental options for its complete portfolio of connected personal gas detectors, area monitors, lone worker wearables and accessories – all of which include Blackline Live online reporting and analytics software. Understanding the unpredictability of work and importance of staying on budget, Blackline's rental programme is designed to offer users full flexibility, taking a consultative approach to ensure a well-planned and customised safety solution that provides maximum protection for every project.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline Safety enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline Safety provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organisations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline Safety provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208006052/en/