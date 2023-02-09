Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,811 in the last 365 days.

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

SAMPO PLC                STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        9 February 2023 at 8:40 am EET


Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 10 June 2022 and ended on 8 February 2023. During that period, Sampo repurchased 22,083,582 of its own A shares at an average price per share of EUR 45.28. The amount corresponds to 4.1 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 1 billion.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. Of the total shares repurchased through this programme, 16.7 million shares were already cancelled on 8 December 2022.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com



You just read:

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.