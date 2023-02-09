Outset Global Expands Its Outsourced Trading Team in Asia, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Regional Growth

HONG KONG, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Global, the leading provider of innovative buyside trading solutions announced today that it has expanded its team in Asia to support the continued growth of its business in the region. This expansion will help the company meet the increasing demand for its premium buyside trading service, as well as provide local coverage to its clients.

"We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible support and experience, and this expansion of our team in Asia is a key part of that commitment," said Raymond McCabe, CEO of Outset Global. "We believe that having a strong local presence is essential for success of our Asia offering, and we are confident that this expansion will help us achieve our goals."

Charlie Woodcock has joined the firm as a Managing Director in their Hong Kong office. Charlie started his career in Sydney in the late 90's, and has experience working in Global Investment Banks in a cash/facilitation role (DB) and the risk trading book and execution for an Australian REITS book (BAML).

Charlie moved to New York with BAML to cover facilitation trading for the APAC ADR Desk. He then moved to Hong Kong in 2012 with a global BD as head of APAC trading. For the last 6 years he has been the Head Trader for a quant fund and a number of long/short hedge funds trading Asia Pacific equites out of Hong Kong.

Rowan Oh has also joined the firm as an execution trader in their Hong Kong office. Rowan previously worked for LCM as an Equity Trader for 15 years covering APAC equity execution.

The new team members will be based in Hong Kong and will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the company having worked on both sell side and buy side. Outset Global is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest level of service and support, and this expansion will help it achieve that goal.

Outset Global provides bespoke trading solutions to hedge funds, family offices, and asset managers. Our independent and unconflicted position in the market place is viewed as a key attribute to our clients and is one reason they choose to partner with Outset Global. We use 'best of breed' technology that offers a robust and stable environment for our clients to access whilst our traders offer many years of experience managing a state-of-the-art buy side dealing desk facing the sell side in a non- competitive fashion.

