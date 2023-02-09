Automotive NVH Materials Market| 2023-2028 | Size, Share, Report, Trends, Key Players, Forecast and Analysis
The rising sale of luxury cars and increasing consumer per capita income are some of the primary factors driving the market growthBROOKLYN, NY, U, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive NVH Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.’ the global automotive NVH materials market size reached US$ 12.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.
Automotive noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) materials are mainly used to reduce unwanted vibrations and harshness in automobiles, especially in cars and buses. They are beneficial in controlling structure-borne and air noises and noises generated from the interior components of the vehicle, which can otherwise negatively affect the durability of the car and cause discomfort to the passengers. These materials also enhance fuel economy, improve durability, and lower cabin sounds. As a result, they are witnessing huge demand to offer optimum comfort and improve ride quality.
Automotive NVH Materials Market Trends:
The rising sale of luxury cars and increasing consumer per capita income are some of the primary factors driving the market growth. The rapidly expanding automotive industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, key manufacturers are using polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyurethane (PU) as standard NVH materials to expand their product portfolio. They are also developing lightweight vehicles to improve the noise and vibration quality of the vehicles, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, governments of several nations are implementing stringent regulations to reduce vehicle noise levels, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as evolving lifestyles and rapid technological advancements, are bolstering the market growth.
Automotive NVH Materials Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the automotive NVH materials market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
BASF SE
The DOW Chemical Company
ExxonMobil
3M Company
Mitsui Chemicals
Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
Covestro AG
Celanese Corporation
Huntsman Corporation
Lanxess AG
Borgers AG.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the automotive NVH materials market on the basis of product, vehicle type and application
Based On Product:
Polyurethane
Mixed Textiles Fibers
Fiber Glass
Polyester Fiber
NBR
Polypropylene
PVC
Textile Materials (Synthetic)
Textile Materials (Cotton)
Based On Vehicle Type:
Passenger Vehicles
LCV
HCV
Based On Application:
Trunk Module
Floor Module
Wheel Arches
Cockpit Module
Roof Module
Engine Casing
Bonnet Liners
Based On Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
