HS88 Announces They Are Expanding Web3 Business

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, KOREA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HS88, led by Chairman Kim Ho Sung, is proud to announce that it will strive to build IPFS infrastructure and network to expand its Web3 business.


Web3 is a next generation internet technology that can address the structural limitations of centralized data storage. The core of Web3 is building a storage network, and HS88 has already established a distributed storage network through business agreements with KT and ChainUP last year. Through this MOU, a large scale of IPFS infrastructure and distributed storage were established at KT IDC center, and based on this, optimized mining server and equipment are secured to carry out FIL and Aleo mining projects.

Currently, HS88 has invested 10 billion won in two months to mine Filecoin and further expand its investment to increase scalability. For higher transparency, it is clearly disclosing the process of the FIL mining node.

In addition, HS88 is also participating in Aleo testnet 3. In order to preempt 25 million Aleo, which will be paid as an incentive to mining companies participating in testnet 3, additional 20 billion won worth of mining equipment was put in and also finished investment for Aleo mining since the mainnet in July.

HS88, which operates blockchain all-in-one service (development, consulting, education) and South Korea's largest data-based virtual asset community 'coala', is a first-generation blockchain consulting company. Further, HS88 announced that they will implement the largest web3 infrastructure in the first half.

HS88 is planning to hold a Fileup meet-up event in Daejeon in March. Starting with this event, they are planning to hold active and continuous online and offline events to create a communication window to discuss the future of Web3.

