Smart Inhalers Market 2023: Improving Lives and Revolutionizing the Healthcare Industry

smart inhalers can be a useful tool for individuals with respiratory conditions, as they help to improve medication adherence and provide valuable insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart inhalers are medical devices that are designed to help individuals with respiratory conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), manage their medications more effectively. They incorporate advanced technology, such as sensors and connectivity, to track the usage of the inhaler, remind the user to take their medication and provide data and insights to help the user better understand and manage their condition.

The smart inhaler can connect to a smartphone app or other device and track the number of doses taken, the time of day they were taken, and other relevant information. This information can be shared with healthcare providers to help them monitor the patient's condition and adjust their treatment plan as needed. Some smart inhalers also have built-in sensors that can detect when the user is having an asthma attack and provide reminders or alerts to take their medication.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Smart Inhalers Market Size was Valued at USD 118 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in tobacco consumption among men as well as women in developed countries and higher risk of exposure to indoor air pollution are expected to increase the prevalence of respiratory disease equally among both men and women, which drive the growth of the global smart inhalers market. However, the risk of data leakage hinders the market growth. On the other hand, various collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers present new opportunities in the coming years.

Top Key Players of smart inhalers Market are Adherium Limited, Aptar Group Inc. (Cohero Health Inc.), AstraZeneca, Inc., Cognita Labs, Llc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, OPKO Health Inc., Philip Morris International Inc. (Vectura Group Plc), ResMed Inc. (Propeller Health) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Smart Inhalers Market Segmentation: -

Based on indication, the asthma segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global smart inhalers market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing cases of asthma patients. Moreover, the COPD segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing cases of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global smart inhalers market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to ease of availability of wide range of inhalers in the retail pharmacies.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global smart inhalers market. This is owing to rise in respiratory diseases, rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing patient pool, increase in public–private investments, and rise in number of strategic developments among the key players.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

