Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial gases-glass industry market. As per TBRC’s industrial gases-glass industry market forecast, the industrial gases-glass industry market size is expected to grow to $5.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The growth in the industrial gases-glass industry market is due to the increasing applications of glass in the construction sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial gases-glass industry market share. Major players in the industrial gases-glass industry market include Air Liquide SA, Air Water Inc., Gulf Cryo, HyGear, Messer Group GmbH, Praxair Inc..

Trending Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial gases-glass industry market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating advanced technologies in the industrial gas-glass industry market.

Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Segments

• By Type: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Acetylene

• By Function: Forming and Melting, Atmospheric Control, Finishing/Polishing

• By Transportation Mode: Cylinder and Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid Distribution, Tonnage Distribution

• By Application: Container Glass, Float Glass, Fibre Glass, Specialty Glass

• By Geography: The global industrial gases-glass industry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The industrial gases-glass industry refers to industrial gases that are produced and supplied in both gas and liquid form and are transported to customers in cylinders, as bulk liquid, or as pipeline gases. Industrial gas plays a major role in enabling manufacturers to make real savings, enhance production processes, meet increasingly strict emissions regulations and improve glass quality. The industrial gases-glass industry is used in a variety of industrial manufacturing processes for producing glass cost-effectively.

