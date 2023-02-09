/EIN News/ -- Fastox awarded Innovation of the Year at the 2023 IMCAS World Congress.

Lausanne, February 9th, 2023 – Swiss biotech Fastox Pharma has been awarded “Innovation of the Year” at the IMCAS conference in Paris from January 26 to 28, 2023.

Fastox has presented its groundbreaking LAST technology during the Innovation Tank among 14 other start-up companies and was elected winner by a high-profile jury of medical experts and aesthetic industry leaders.



Fastox also participated to the “Present and future of toxins: what’s new?” session where it presented how its lead candidate, FTP-501, boosts the performance of botulinum toxin type A, leading to a faster onset and longer duration.

Replays of both presentations will be available on the IMCAS Academy website (IMCAS Academy - Aesthetic Surgery & Cosmetic Dermatology).

Fastox has discovered that combining botulinum toxin type A with fast-acting myorelaxant drugs could accelerate its onset of action, and, most importantly and surprisingly, could also significantly increase its duration of action.

Natalene Hoepffner, VP Marketing & Business Development at Fastox, comments: “Increasing BoNT/A duration of action, and boosting its performance, is a long-awaited innovation in the $6.5bn BoNT/A aesthetic and therapeutic markets. Our LAST technology opens new possibilities for both injectors and patients to get the optimal treatment they need”.

Fastox FTP-501 lead candidate should enter in clinical trials later this year.

Fastox is a Swiss privately-owned biotechnology company created by seasoned experts in biotech and botulinum neurotoxins. Fastox researches and develops drugs boosting botulinum toxin performances for both aesthetic and therapeutic applications. Fastox is a Remora venture (ww.remora-biotech.ch) headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Fastox proprietary LAST® (Long-Acting Strengthened Toxin) technology allows to boost the performance of botulinum toxins A by combining them with safe myorelaxant drugs. The LAST™ technology has been validated in pre-clinical models and has shown to significantly increase the BoNT duration of action. Fastox will initiate its first-in-human clinical trial later year with its lead candidate FTP-501.

