Infrared Detector Market Outlook, Report, Size, Forecast | 2023-2028 | Latest Insights and Industry Overview
Infrared (IR) detectors refer to electronic devices that emit and detect infrared radiation to sense specific characteristics of their surrounding environment.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Infrared Detector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.’ the global infrared detector market size reached US$ 483.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 805.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.34% during 2023-2028.
Year considered to estimate the market size:
Base year of the analysis: 2022
Historical period: 2017-2022
Forecast period: 2023-2028
Infrared (IR) detectors refer to electronic devices that emit and detect infrared radiation to sense specific characteristics of their surrounding environment. They can also detect motion and measure heat emitted by objects. Compared to their traditional counterparts, IR detectors are compact and detect infrared light from longer distances. As a result, they are widely used in flame detectors, gas analyzers, gas warning devices, medical gas measurement technology, and consumer electronics. These detectors also find extensive applications in smart homes, night vision, spectroscopy, astronomy, biomedical imaging, and people- and motion-sensing solutions.
Request for a PDF Sample of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/infrared-detector-market/requestsample
Infrared Detector Market Market Trends:
The increasing applications of IR detectors in security and surveillance represent the primary factor driving the market growth. For instance, IR detectors are widely utilized in security cameras, burglar alarms, safety lighting, and garage doors for installation in retail shops, airports, residential properties, and commercial complexes. Besides this, they are also employed in the military and defense sector for surveillance, and target detection and tracking due to their compact size and ability to detect light from longer distances. Additionally, with the rising safety and security concerns, the demand for people- and motion-sensing devices, such as IR detectors, has escalated across the globe. Along with this, there has been widespread product adoption in industrial plants to ensure the efficient functioning of motors, boilers, bearings, and electrical peripherals. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are developing innovative IR detectors for phone cameras, augmented reality (AR) glasses, and driverless vehicles to allow visibility in fog and smoke, which is further propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the growing adoption of smart homes, surging sales of consumer electronics, rising automation of buildings, technological advancements, and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, are also creating a favorable market outlook.
Infrared Detector Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global infrared detector market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Excelitas Technologies Corp.
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
InfraTec GmbH
Lynred, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd.
Omron Corporation
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
TE Connectivity
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Texas Instruments Incorporated.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global infrared detector market on the basis of type, spectral range, technology and application
Breakup by Type:
Thermal Detector
Photo Detector
Breakup by Spectral Range:
Short-wave Infrared
Medium-wave Infrared
Long-wave Infrared
Breakup by Technology:
Mercury Cadmium Telluride
Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)
Pyroelectric
Thermopile
Microbolometer
Others
Breakup by Application:
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Medical
Security
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4882&flag=E
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Other Related Reports:
Robot Software Market
Instant Coffee Market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here