Architectural Metal Coatings Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Architectural Metal Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the architectural metal coatings market. As per TBRC’s architectural metal coatings market forecast, the architectural metal coatings market size is expected to grow to $6.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The increase in infrastructure construction and investment is driving the architectural metal coatings market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest architectural metal coatings market share. Major players in the architectural metal coatings market include The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings, Kansai Paint, Hempel A/S, Jotun, BASF SE, Beckers Group.

Trending Architectural Metal Coatings Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the architectural metal coating market. Major companies in the architectural metal coating market are advancing towards sustainable and eco-friendly coatings to protect the health of the users and the environment. Architects and specifiers are looking for architectural metal coating alternatives that combine sustainability, toughness, and a wide range of colors. For instance, in September 2021, Allnex, a Germany-based chemical manufacturing company that produces industrial coating resins and additives for architectural, industrial, protective, automotive and special purpose coatings and inks, launched ECOWISE CHOICE. ECOWISE CHOICE is an environment-friendly product line for use in construction and home decoration. By utilizing ecologically friendly technologies like waterborne, UV-curable, powder, and formaldehyde-free crosslinking solutions, Allnex is focused on enhancing its presence in sustainability of buildings worldwide.

Architectural Metal Coatings Market Segments

• By Resin Type: Polyester, Fluoropolymer, Polyurethane, Other Resins

• By Coil Coating: Roofing and Cladding, Wall Panels and Facades, Fascia and Soffits, Other Coil Coatings

• By Extrusion Coating: Curtain Walls, Store Front, Doors and Windows, Other Extrusion Coatings

• By Geography: The global architectural metal coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Architectural metal coatings extend the architecture's longevity and protect it from the environment by providing a protective layer to the surface. Metal coatings are utilized in renovations and are simple to keep and clean. Indoor wall and ceiling coverings can be made of metallic coatings. Metal coatings, especially exterior coatings, offer excellent protection against UV rays. Architectural metal coatings are used to coat pavements, curbs, portable buildings, stationary structures, and their appurtenances at the installation site, and permanent structures.

Architectural Metal Coatings Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Architectural Metal Coatings Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on architectural metal coatings market size, drivers and trends, architectural metal coatings global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and architectural metal coatings market growth across geographies. The architectural metal coatings global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC