3D Printing Plastics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 3D printing plastics market. As per TBRC’s 3D printing plastics market forecast, the 3d printing plastics market size is expected to grow to $3.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.2%.

The rising use of 3D printed plastic in the automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the 3D printing plastic market. North America is expected to hold the largest 3D printing plastics market share. Major players in the 3D printing plastics market include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arkema SA, EOS GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, EnvisionTEC Inc., BASF SE, Materialise NV, Avient Corporation.

Trending 3D Printing Plastics Market Trend

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the 3D printing plastics market. The companies operating in the 3D printing plastics market are focusing on developing the innovative product with the latest technologies to meet fast-growing industry demands and strengthen their market position across the globe. For instance, in February 2021, Nexa3D, a USA-based developer of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, and Henkel jointly launched new class of photoplastics for 3D printing.

3D Printing Plastics Market Segments

• By Type: Photopolymers, ABS, PLA, Polyamide, Other Types

• By Form: Powder, Filament, Ink

• By Application: Prototyping, Manufacturing

• By End-Use Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics and Consumer Goods, Other End-users

• By Geography: The global 3D printing plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D printing plastic refers to plastic filament used in 3D printing. It is a thermoplastic with a base of elastomers based on polybutadiene, which makes it a more flexible material. 3D printing plastics can be used to create almost anything, including prototyping, manufacturing, anatomical models, and other applications.

