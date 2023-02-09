ESAG Chairperson Dr Raja Al Gurg authors business leadership book - ‘The Power of Authenticity’
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business leadership title by Dr Raja Al Gurg, Forbes Middle East’s most powerful businesswoman - The Power of Authenticity: Three Principles of Leadership Success; was launched at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature on February 04. The launch was attended by a gathering of book lovers and guests at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai. There will also be a series of international launch events in March this year.
Dr Al Gurg is the Chairperson and Managing Director at the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group. In The Power of Authenticity, she provides invaluable insight into the lessons learned first as a secondary school principal, before climbing the ladder of a diversified conglomerate that represents businesses ranging from retail, building and construction, industrial and real estate.
The book is a fascinating and candid account of the obstacles and triumphs that this well-respected UAE business leader faced on her path to becoming one of the most influential businesswomen in the Arab world. Dr Raja Al Gurg also participated in a wide-ranging panel discussion on February 05 at the same venue, where she shared insights and advice on the skills that the business leaders of tomorrow need.
Confident and encouraging, Dr Al Gurg in the book explains how a leadership style based on personal authenticity can lead to business success. Along the way, she considers: What does it take to steer a company? How can a failure be turned into an advantage? How can women business leaders break down barriers and make a difference?
With four decades of experience in sectors as diverse as education and manufacturing, Dr Raja Al Gurg has impeccable credentials as a leading female industry leader. Her stellar position in the Middle East and globally, is reflected in her numerous board positions within the UAE and beyond.
This is Dr Al Gurg’s second book, her first was a biography. It was an inspiring account of her ascent to prominence on the international stage. The book detailed the growth of a trail blazer, whose meteoric rise also reflected the growing stature of the UAE across the world. The first of its kind by an Emirati businesswoman, the biography gained widespread acclaim and recognition.
Pragati Malik
Pragati Malik
