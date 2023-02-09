Plastic Caps and Closures Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 61.9 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 5.13% | IMARC Group

Plastic caps and closure refer to the final components of the packaging process that are mainly designed for sealing multiple types of containers and bottles.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Plastic Caps and Closures Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," the global plastic caps and closure market size reached US$ 45.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.13% during 2023-2028.Plastic caps and closure refer to the final components of the packaging process that are mainly designed for sealing multiple types of containers and bottles. They are generally manufactured using leakproof and superior quality plastic materials and used to maintain the product integrity by keeping the content fresh and clean. Some of the commonly utilized plastic caps and closure include flip-top bottle, disc top, screw bottle, classic bottle over, double-twisting nozzle pull and double button that are used in a wide range of packaging applications, such as personal care products, liquid medicines and beverages.Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastics-caps-closure-market/requestsample Plastic Caps and Closures Market TrendsThe global market is primarily driven by the augmenting consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Coupled with the growing preference for healthy drinks due to the increasing health consciousness among the masses, this is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the rising investments by leading players in the manufacturing of eco-friendly product variants due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development are impacting the market growth favorably. Additionally, the widespread utilization of hand sanitizers among the masses on account of the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has significantly supported the demand for plastic caps and closure on the global level. Other factors, including the emerging pharmaceutical and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries, a considerable rise in the number of restaurants and cafes offering home delivery services, the escalating adoption of innovative and convenient packaging solutions and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market.Plastic Caps and Closures Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the plastic caps and closure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:Berry GlobalAmcorCrown HoldingsSilgan HoldingsRPC GroupBericapAptarGroup, IncClosure Systems InternationalCoral ProductsBerk Company, LLCUnited CapsCaps & Closures Pty LtdCaprite Australia Pty. LtdPano Cap (Canada) LimitedPlastic Closures LimitedCap & Seal Pvt. Ltd.Phoenix ClosuresAlupac IndiaHicap ClosuresMJS Packaging.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the plastic caps and closure market on the basis of product type, raw materials, container type, technology and end-useBreakup by Product Type:Screw-On CapsDispensing CapsOthersBreakup by Raw Material:PETPPHDPELDPEOthersBreakup by Container Type:PlasticGlassOthersBreakup by Technology:Injection MoldingCompression MoldingPost-Mold Tamper-Evident BandBreakup by End-Use:BeveragesIndustrial ChemicalsFoodCosmeticsHousehold ChemicalsPharmaceuticalsOthersBreakup by Region:Asia PacificNorth AmericaEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaAsk Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=886&flag=C This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.Related Reports by IMARC Group:Key Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2017-2022)Market Outlook (2023-2028)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsImpact of COVID-19Value Chain AnalysisComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape