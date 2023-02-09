MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 30, 2022 to Monday, February 6, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 30, 2022, through Monday, February 6, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 66 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 30, 2022

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-016-090

A Taurus Millennium PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Michael Kevin Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Driving under the Influence, Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-016-411

Tuesday, January 31, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Romel Isaiah Harvey, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-016-512

A Hi-Point .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Taylor Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-016-635

A Glock 20 .10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Maurice Terrell Lyles, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Contempt, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-016-772

A Colt Official Police .38 caliber revolver, a Crossman 357 BB gun, an Auto Air BB gun, and an American Classic BB gun were recovered in the 800 block of Decatur Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-016-861

A Taurus PT-738 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Stephen Dwight Miller, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt, Receiving Stolen Property, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 23-016-945

Wednesday, February 1, 2022

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Melvin Leroy Plowden, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Rodney McDow, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Deyon Ross, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Failure to Appear, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-017-151

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Monroe Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Rajsaun A. McCray, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-017-293

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Loughboro Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-017-425

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Nathaniel Perkins, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. 23-017-434

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Santana Sylvania Woods, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-017-510

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Randolph Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Joshua Leon Washington, of Houston, TX, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-017-584

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun and a Webley & Scott revolver were recovered in the 6000 block of Eads Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-017-586

Thursday, February 2, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of Randle Circle and Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Marquez Antonio Parker, of Northeast, D.C., for Kidnapping, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-107-181

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4100 block of Arkansas Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Sharron Ward, of Alexandria, VA, and 28-year-old Alonzo Nicolos, of Alexandria, VA, 31-year-old Taeandrhra Whistleman, of Alexandria, VA, and 31-year-old Shelton Coates, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-017-730

A Smith & Wesson M2.0 handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Charles Delonte Sullivan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Knowing/Intentionally Possessing Mixture and Substance Containing Cocaine, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-017-736

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of P Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old David Javall Pettaway, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-017-984

A BB gun was recovered in the 300 block of Livingston Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 23-018-030

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Ezeckiel Edward Reeves, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-018-051

A Cobra Enterprises CA-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Robert Donte Craig, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-018-052

A Cobra Enterprises CA-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Hanover Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Bernard Anthony Smith, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-018-085

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Colin M. Brown, of Southeast, D.C., and 41-year-old William Boyd, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 23-018-113

Friday, February 3, 2022

A revolver was recovered in the 3300 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-018-552

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Danny Donnell Winston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-018-582

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jaron Dante Ray, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-018-591

A Glock 43 handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-018-600

A Glock 30 handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. CCN: 23-018-608

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old David Penn, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Possessing with Intent to Manufacture a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-018-637

A Taurus TH-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-018-661

Saturday, February 4, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Eyobel Teawodros Gebeyehu, of Stafford, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-018-879

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-018-917

A Staccato Star 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Maurice Anthony Douglas, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-018-956

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-019-037

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old James Michael Kirkland, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-019-061

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tyreil Wells, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-019-121

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Cathedral Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jermaine Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-019-204

A Smith & Wesson MP-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 500 block of 59th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Jalante Weils, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Joshua Elias Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-019-209

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 60-year-old Kim Edward Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-019-268

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-019-280

A Derringer Rohm 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Jedidiah Workman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-019-295

Sunday, February 5, 2023

A Chiappa 301 shotgun, a Sig Sauer P-365 BB gun, and a Makarov CM9B 4.5 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-019-396

A shotgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old D’Amonte Chambliss, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-019-570

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-019-573

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The flowing person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-019-671

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-019-768

Monday, February 6, 2023

A Norinco 54-1 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-019-848

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Edson Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Giovonni Deon Anderson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Robbery. CCN: 23-020-116

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Kyree Sherman Matthews, of Northwest, D.C., and 26-year-old Raymond Alexander, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-020-156

A Davis Industries P-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 24th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Ronnell Exum, of Fort Washington, MD, and 27-year-old Ricky Brunson, of Suitland, MD, for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-020-189

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Palmetto PA-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-020-251

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun and a Republic Arms Patriot .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Michael Anthony Young, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-020-348

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

