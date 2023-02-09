Suspects Sought in an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest.

At approximately 2:20 pm, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim enter the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects then drove the victim away from the scene and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects dropped off the victim at another location then fled the scene.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle are described as:

Suspect One: Hispanic female, approximately 5’7”, 25-30 years-old, wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, and red/maroon mid-thigh boots.

Suspect Two: Hispanic male, under 5’ in height, over 40 years-old, thin build, a cloudy left eye, goatee, wearing a white shirt with blue dots, black jacket, brown pants, and white shoes with red lines.

Suspects’ vehicle: older model green in color minivan.

Anyone who can identify these suspects, and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###