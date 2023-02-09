Civan Lasers announces successful single pass weld of 70mm
Dynamic Beam Laser: Civan Lasers Brings new Technology for Welding Thick Steels to the Market with a Single Pass WeldJERUSALEM, ISRAEL, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civan Lasers has now introduced a new laser technology. This new technology offers a more efficient and cost-effective approach to welding, especially for industries that require welding of 25-70 mm thick steels.
Welding has always been a crucial aspect of many industries, including shipbuilding, wind towers, nuclear reactors, boilers, steam plants, and oil and gas pipes. The traditional welding methods, such as GMAW, SAW, and GMA Laser Hybrid, are often time-consuming and result in a large heat input, leading to large Heat Affected Zones (HAZ) and the use of consumables such as wire filler and flux.
The traditional laser welding technology could only achieve a maximum penetration of just over 15mm without processing in a vacuum environment. However, with optical phased array (OPA) technology commercialized in the Dynamic Beam Laser(DBL), these limitations are no longer a obstacle. DBL technology enables efficient laser welding of 25-70 mm thicknesses at atmospheric pressure, eliminating the need for vacuum furnaces and reducing the time and costs associated with multi-pass methods.
The economics of the system are clear. Welding at feed rate of 10-40mm/sec with only one pass can reduce the total welding time, leading to a welding cost reduction of x30. Furthermore, one laser machine can weld with a capacity of x10 other systems, making it attractive for companies that require deep penetration welding.
DBL technology is an optical phased array technology and a type of coherent beam combining (CBC), which merges many single-mode laser beams into one larger beam. This technology provides the flexibility to easily manipulate the beam shape in real time, without any moving parts, creating a dynamic beam laser.
Several shipbuilding companies are already exploring the benefits of DBL technology, which has the potential to transform the welding industry and make welding of thick steels more efficient and cost-effective. Civan Lasers is confident that this technology will provide its customers with a competitive advantage and make welding easier, faster, and more efficient.
About Civan
Founded in 2008, Civan Lasers stands apart as the sole provider of dynamic beam lasers. With this technology, manufacturers are empowered to manipulate beam shape, frequency, and sequence for optimal results. Dynamic beam lasers eliminate spatter, increase welding power, and allow for faster welding speeds all while providing the ability to steer and focus the beam. These advanced capabilities unlock a world of new possibilities for a variety of applications. Visit Civan
