Governor McKee Statement on State of the Union Address

RHODE ISLAND, February 8 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee issued the following statement in response to President Joseph R. Biden's State of the Union Address:

"In his address tonight, President Biden outlined the historic progress that his Administration has made over the past two years in implementing an economic plan that grows our economy from the bottom up and the middle out. This includes having the two strongest years of job growth in our country's history, coupled with the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years. The President's agenda has only helped us accelerate Rhode Island's momentum, whether it's lowering health care costs, creating more economic security for families, or putting more Rhode Islanders to work fixing our state's roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

In his address tonight, the President outlined a bold agenda that continues the Administration's efforts to end cancer, tackle the mental health crisis, beat the opioid and overdose epidemic, and support our veterans. Rhode Island looks forward to partnering with President Biden on these critical issues.

