Governor McKee Launches New Round of Site Readiness, Main Street Grant Programs to Spur Local Economic Development

RHODE ISLAND, February 8 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today the launch of a new round of grant programs administered by Rhode Island Commerce – Site Readiness and the Main Street Rhode Island Streetscape Improvement Fund.

"As a former mayor, I've experienced firsthand how critical Main Streets are to the economic development of our cities and towns," said Governor McKee. "I'm committed to making it easier for municipalities and developers to make the most of our walkable, downtown districts. I look forward to seeing what local projects these grants make possible."

The Site Readiness Program partners with municipalities and/or developers to fund municipal technical assistance and site-specific planning and improvements. Eligible projects include but are not limited to: property surveys, engineering surveys, environmental studies, site clearing or demolition, infrastructure improvements, training for zoning board members, and/or assistance writing zoning ordinances.

The Main Street Fund awards grants on a competitive basis to municipalities and/or economic development agencies for improvements to commercial districts, such as enhanced sidewalks, new street furniture, new way-finding signage, upgraded building facades, and improved street lighting. Eligible projects must be located in an area that is walkable and attracts residents and visitors.

"As we transition into a post-pandemic world, our focus is to invest in projects that will generate long-term economic development," said Liz Tanner, Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce. "When we bolster Main Streets, downtown districts, and new commercial and mixed-use spaces, we pave the way for new small businesses and economic expansion. That's good for our economy and good for our local communities."

Site Readiness grants are expected to range at up to $125,000 for commercial and industrial projects and up to $75,000 for residential projects. Main Street awards are generally expected to range from $25,000 to $500,000 based on eligibility and project impact. Applications for both programs open February 8, 2023, and close March 29, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Applications and additional details can be found at https://commerceri.com/site-readiness/ and https://commerceri.com/incentives/main-street-ri-streetscape-improvement-fund/.

For questions about the grant programs, please email SiteReadiness@CommerceRI.com or MainStreet@CommerceRI.com.

