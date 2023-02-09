Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Corporate Employee Transportation Service Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Corporate Employee Transportation Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the corporate employee transportation service global market. As per TBRC’s corporate employee transportation service market forecast, the corporate employee transportation service market size is expected to grow to $36.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Growing corporate office presence in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to propel the growth of the corporate employee transportation services market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest corporate employee transportation service market share. Major players in the corporate employee transportation service market include Busbank, Transdev, Prairie Bus Line Limited, Move-In-Sync, First Class Tours, Janani Tours, Shuttl, Eco rent a car, Sun Telematics.

Trending Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Trend

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the corporate employee transportation service global market. Major companies operating in the corporate employee transportation service global market are adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position. With the use of traveler monitoring technology, the company, as well as the provider, may track and contact employees in an emergency with one click. Agents can manage fewer invoices and data sources by using virtual payments to store all trip information in one location. For instance, in August 2021, CNH Industrial, a UK-based provider of equipment and services company, launched MYshuttle! to provide corporate mobility services to complement Turin's public transportation. It is available for employees of the North Torino District, in northern Italy. MYshuttle! is based on technology from Via, a leader in transit technology. As a result of Via's proprietary technology, multiple passengers headed in a similar direction can be grouped into one vehicle, further reducing the environmental impact.

Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Segments

By Ownership: Company-owned Transportation Service, Outsourced Transportation Service, Rentals, Pick and Drop Transportation Service

By Passenger Vehicle Type: Cars, Vans, Bus

By Service Type: Mobility as a Service (MaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Geography: The global corporate employee transportation service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global corporate employee transportation service market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corporate-employee-transportation-service-global-market-report

Corporate employee transport services refer to those that transportation services, companies offer so that the company can transport its employees simply and safely from one location to another. Flexible schedules and better time management can be made possible when the company provides staff transportation.

Corporate Employee Transportation Service Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Corporate Employee Transportation Service Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on corporate employee transportation service market size, drivers and trends, corporate employee transportation service market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and corporate employee transportation service market growth across geographies. The corporate employee transportation service market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

